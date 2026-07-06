Kurdistan's Electricity Overhaul Enters Final Phase, Signaling a Broader Economic Transformation

With more than 85% of subscribers already connected, Runaki Program is moving into its final stage, underscoring the Kurdistan Region's broader drive to modernize infrastructure, strengthen public services, and support long-term economic growth.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region Government's flagship electricity reform initiative has entered what officials describe as its final implementation phase, with authorities aiming to extend Runaki Program to every electricity subscriber across the Kurdistan Region before the end of this year, a milestone that would bring the government's broader objective of universal 24-hour electricity by the end of 2026 within closer reach.

The latest progress update, provided Monday by Ministry of Electricity spokesperson Omed Ahmed, points to more than steady expansion of the power network.

It reflects an effort to modernize one of the region's most important public services through digital infrastructure, smarter electricity management, and a more reliable distribution system, developments that carry implications well beyond household power supplies.

Reliable electricity is widely regarded as a prerequisite for sustained economic growth.

For businesses, manufacturers and investors, uninterrupted power reduces operating costs and dependence on private generators while improving productivity. For governments, it is also a measure of institutional capacity and the effectiveness of public service delivery.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Ahmed said the number of electricity subscribers has risen dramatically during the Ninth Cabinet's tenure.

Before the current government took office, the electricity network served approximately 1.4 million subscribers. That figure has now grown to nearly two million, reflecting both expanding demand and continued investment in the region's power infrastructure.

A central component of Runaki Program has been the deployment of smart meters, designed to improve billing accuracy, enhance network management and reduce electricity losses.

According to Ahmed, more than 1.5 million subscribers have now received smart meters, while over 1.46 million customers have been incorporated into Runaki Program itself, equivalent to roughly 85% of all electricity subscribers across the Kurdistan Region.

Those figures suggest the initiative is shifting from rapid expansion toward completing the remaining sections of the network, a phase that often presents greater technical and logistical complexity than earlier stages.

Ahmed acknowledged that implementation has not been without setbacks. After a temporary suspension, work on the project has resumed, he said.

Technical and financial challenges remain, but the ministry continues to pursue full implementation, with the objective of connecting all subscribers before the end of this year.

The significance of that target extends beyond infrastructure policy.

Stable electricity supplies influence nearly every sector of the economy, from manufacturing and agriculture to tourism, retail and digital services.

Businesses operating with dependable power generally face lower energy costs and greater operational certainty, factors that can improve competitiveness and strengthen the overall investment climate.

Modern electricity networks also support wider digital transformation by enabling advanced metering, more efficient grid management and better planning for future energy demand.

Such systems are increasingly viewed as essential components of resilient public infrastructure in both emerging and advanced economies.

Runaki Program forms part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader modernization agenda under the Ninth Cabinet.

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani unveiled the initiative in November 2024 with the goal of providing uninterrupted electricity to homes and commercial establishments across the Kurdistan Region by the end of 2026.

The project subsequently received unanimous approval from the KRG Council of Ministers, reinforcing its status as one of the government's flagship infrastructure priorities.

The latest progress figures indicate that implementation has advanced substantially since then, even as authorities continue addressing financial and engineering challenges associated with expanding coverage across the remaining parts of the network.

Whether Runaki Program ultimately achieves universal coverage on schedule will depend on maintaining that momentum through its final phase.

If completed as planned, the initiative would represent more than an upgrade of the electricity grid.

It would mark a significant step in strengthening the Kurdistan Region's public infrastructure, improving the reliability of essential services, and creating conditions that support private-sector expansion, investor confidence and long-term economic development.