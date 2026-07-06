Erbil to Host Trilateral Economic Summit as Kurdistan Region Expands Regional Trade Role

A new trilateral summit will bring business and government leaders from the Kurdistan Region, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan together to deepen trade, investment, and industrial cooperation.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region is set to reinforce its growing role in regional economic diplomacy this week as Erbil hosts a two-day trilateral economic summit bringing together business leaders and senior officials from the Kurdistan Region, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan. More than a conventional business forum, the gathering aims to deepen commercial ties, encourage private-sector partnerships, and strengthen the region's position as a gateway for trade linking Iraq with neighboring markets.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Gailan Haji Saeed, President of the Erbil Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the summit is designed to advance economic cooperation while improving coordination in logistics and cross-border trade.

He said between 250 and 300 business executives, economic stakeholders, and senior officials from the three participants are expected to attend, reflecting growing interest in expanding commercial engagement across the region.

According to Haji Saeed, Azerbaijan has shown increasing interest in strengthening its economic relationship with the Kurdistan Region, making the summit an opportunity to convert that momentum into practical business cooperation.

Rather than focusing primarily on political dialogue, the event is intended to create direct commercial connections capable of generating investment projects, industrial partnerships, and long-term business relationships.

Manufacturing and industry will feature prominently on the agenda.

Haji Saeed told Kurdistan24 that discussions will explore opportunities to expand foreign investment in productive sectors, reflecting the Kurdistan Region's broader effort to diversify its economy beyond hydrocarbons and promote value-added industries capable of generating employment and supporting sustainable growth.

The summit has been structured to move beyond conference-room discussions.

The opening day will focus on meetings, networking sessions, and presentations designed to identify new commercial opportunities among participants.

On the second day, visiting delegations will tour factories, industrial facilities, and selected historical sites in Erbil, providing international business representatives with firsthand exposure to the Kurdistan Region's manufacturing capacity, investment climate, and private-sector development.

The Erbil Chamber of Commerce views the initiative as a platform for facilitating direct contracts between local companies and their counterparts in Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Such business-to-business engagement has increasingly become a cornerstone of regional economic diplomacy, where chambers of commerce play an expanding role alongside governments in promoting investment, trade facilitation, and cross-border commercial integration.

The summit also builds upon broader investment trends highlighted in earlier Kurdistan24 reporting.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Erbil Director General of Investment Saman Arab said authorities have issued 850 investment licenses across the governorate, with nearly 50 granted during the first half of 2026 alone.

He attributed the continued pace of investment to sustained confidence among domestic and international investors and expressed optimism that this year's total would exceed the number of licenses issued in 2025.

According to Arab, Erbil's investment portfolio now spans 11 sectors, with industry, tourism, and agriculture receiving particular strategic attention because of their potential to create jobs and diversify economic activity.

Investment has also expanded into commercial, education, and healthcare projects, illustrating the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader strategy of fostering a more balanced and resilient economy through private-sector growth.

Read More: Erbil issues 850 investment licenses as investor confidence continues to grow

Those investment trends help explain why the Kurdistan Region is placing greater emphasis on international economic forums.

By convening business leaders from neighboring countries, policymakers seek not only to attract additional foreign direct investment but also to integrate local enterprises into wider regional supply chains.

Improved logistics cooperation and stronger commercial networks can support manufacturing, facilitate exports, and position Erbil as an increasingly important commercial hub between Iraq, Türkiye, the Caucasus, and broader Middle Eastern markets.

For international investors and policymakers, the summit reflects broader changes in regional economic cooperation.

As governments across the Middle East and the Caucasus pursue economic diversification, subnational centers such as Erbil are playing a more prominent role in attracting capital, promoting industrial partnerships, and facilitating private-sector diplomacy.

Business forums of this kind increasingly complement traditional state-to-state engagement by creating direct relationships between companies capable of sustaining commercial cooperation beyond official agreements.

Manufacturing and logistics have become especially significant as regional economies seek to strengthen supply chains, improve connectivity, and reduce dependence on a narrow range of economic sectors.

In that context, partnerships linking the Kurdistan Region with Türkiye and Azerbaijan carry implications extending beyond bilateral trade, offering opportunities to deepen regional integration while supporting broader efforts to diversify sources of growth and investment.

The upcoming summit therefore represents more than a calendar event for the regional business community. It illustrates the Kurdistan Region's broader ambition to establish itself as a commercial crossroads connecting Iraq with neighboring economies through trade, investment, and private-sector collaboration.

Its longer-term significance, however, will ultimately depend on whether discussions evolve into sustained investment, tangible commercial partnerships, and projects that strengthen regional economic integration while reinforcing the Kurdistan Region's role as an emerging center for business and investment.