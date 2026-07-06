Kremlin Says Putin, Trump to Hold New Talks After NATO Summit

The planned follow-up comes as Trump is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO gathering, according to a senior U.S. official. The meeting is intended to revive diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kremlin announced on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump have agreed to speak again "in the near future," indicating the two leaders are likely to hold another phone conversation during or shortly after this week's NATO summit in Turkey.

The planned follow-up comes as Trump is expected to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO gathering, according to a senior U.S. official. The meeting is intended to revive diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

The same U.S. official said Trump is expected to speak with Putin after his discussions with Zelenskiy, in an effort to advance negotiations over the conflict.

Confirming the plans, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that both leaders had agreed to maintain direct contact.

"Yes, indeed, both President Putin and President Trump have agreed that their contacts will continue in the near future," Peskov said.

Peskov also defended Trump's approach to the war, dismissing speculation that the U.S. president had shifted his position on the conflict.

"You know, President Trump, the U.S. president, has a fairly consistent stance, and all these fabrications about him supposedly changing his views like a weather vane are, of course, untrue," Peskov said.

He added that Trump remains "consistent and confident" in his understanding of the situation and is receptive to information presented by Putin.

The anticipated calls and meetings come at a pivotal moment for international efforts to end the war, with NATO leaders gathering to discuss continued support for Ukraine and broader European security challenges.