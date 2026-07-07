Syrian President Urges Active French Role to Halt Israeli Escalations

Syria and France announced a new phase in bilateral relations marked by strategic agreements, the restoration of diplomatic representation, and expanded cooperation

29 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Tuesday called for an "active French role" in stopping what he described as Israeli escalations against Syria, as he welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to Damascus during the first visit by a French president in 18 years.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Sharaa condemned what he called "systematic Israeli attacks" and said Syria was relying on France to help halt the escalation and ensure respect for international agreements.

"We are counting on an active French role to stop this escalation and ensure respect for international agreements," Sharaa said.

Sharaa described Macron's visit as "a historic milestone" that crowned what he called a long period of quiet and meaningful cooperation between the two countries.

"Our meeting today marks a historic turning point and this visit crowns a path of calm and profound joint work. It is the first visit by a French president in 18 years," he said.

The Syrian president said Damascus was opening "its doors today through an equal partnership and a vital bridge between East and West," while emphasizing that Syria would continue advancing "positively" in its national integration process.

Reflecting on Macron's visit, Sharaa noted that the two leaders toured the streets of Old Damascus together on the previous evening, allowing the city's historic mosques, churches, markets, and the Umayyad Mosque to "speak for themselves" as symbols of Syria's civilization and renewed vitality.

He said the discussions resulted in "a strategic package of agreements and contracts with major French companies," describing the emerging partnership as one built on tangible projects that would serve both peoples.

Sharaa strongly condemned what he described as continuing Israeli violations, saying they undermine the security of the entire region.

"We condemn the ongoing Israeli violations that undermine the security of the entire region and affirm the necessity of Israel's withdrawal from the territories it occupied in southern Syria," he said.

He added that both sides discussed the Israeli issue "clearly," stressing Syria's position that lasting regional stability requires international efforts to ensure Israel returns to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and withdraws completely from areas occupied after Dec. 8.

On Lebanon, Sharaa said both countries shared the view that supporting Lebanon's stability and sovereignty was essential, while emphasizing the importance of strengthening the authority of the Lebanese state and ensuring that only state institutions possess weapons.

The Syrian president also announced that Damascus and Paris had agreed to exchange ambassadors.

Sharaa revealed that after news emerged of an explosion in Damascus shortly before Macron's arrival, the French president decided to continue with the visit as planned.

"Many people are harmed by Syria's success today," he said.

Macron praised the Syrian people, saying France's ties with Syria run deep and describing Syrians as "united and unconquerable."

"The rule of law alone can build a new Syria, and the Syrian state must exercise authority over all of its territory," Macron said.

He reaffirmed France's commitment to "a free and sovereign Syria," stressing support for the country's territorial integrity and stability.

Macron also said France sees Syria as a country located "at the heart of energy corridors" and expressed French interest in rehabilitating infrastructure in the oil and trade sectors.

He said France had stood alongside Syrians "from the beginning against the former regime and against terrorists," adding that Paris would continue supporting Syria's efforts to achieve peace, security, and prosperity.

"The fight against terrorism is difficult, and you are pursuing it with determination," Macron said, adding that France is prepared to cooperate in security through capacity building, training, and institutional support.

Macron stressed that Syria's future requires justice for victims and accountability for those responsible for crimes.

"France is ready to accompany you in prosecuting those who committed crimes," he said, announcing that France would return more than €50 million representing illicit assets linked to a member of the former ruling family.

The French president confirmed that both countries had agreed to appoint ambassadors and strengthen bilateral relations through "determination and resolve" to build a new partnership.

He also pledged continued French backing for Syria in international forums and expressed confidence in the country's reconstruction.

Macron condemns Israeli sovereignty violations

Macron condemned what he described as violations of sovereignty by Israel.

"We condemn all violations of sovereignty by Israel. It has no right to violate the sovereignty and security of neighboring countries," he said.

He added that France applies the same principles regarding regional stability to Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine "without double standards."

Macron further stated that Syria is "a sovereign state" and that all forces occupying Syrian territory should withdraw, while mechanisms should be established to protect Syria's national interests.

Rejecting calls to divide the country, Macron reaffirmed France's support for Syria's unity and stability "with all its components."

"Anyone who believes one component can succeed at the expense of another is mistaken," he said.

He also paid tribute to the Syrian people, saying he held "great respect and admiration" for their 14-year struggle to regain their freedom.

Syrian foreign minister hails historic breakthrough

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani described Macron's visit as "a pivotal milestone" in Syrian-French relations that launched a new phase based on mutual respect and shared interests.

According to al-Shaibani, the visit concluded with the signing of memoranda of understanding and the launch of strategic cooperation tracks, reflecting growing international confidence in Syria and its role in promoting regional security and stability.

He said the Syrian state would continue protecting its citizens, safeguarding national security, and combating terrorism in all its forms as the foundation for recovery and development.

Al-Shaibani added that the competent authorities are investigating all security incidents and will hold accountable any individual or group found responsible for targeting Syria's security or the safety of its citizens in accordance with the law.

He also said attempts to undermine Syria's stability would not alter the country's path toward restoring its regional and international role.

"Supporting Syria today is supporting regional stability," al-Shaibani said, adding that expanding international partnerships demonstrate that Syria's period of isolation has ended and that the future will be built on cooperation, development, and shared interests.