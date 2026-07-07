German Industrial Output Beats Forecasts Despite Strait of Hormuz Disruptions

Automotive sector drives stronger-than-expected factory growth as manufacturers weather energy shock and Middle East turmoil

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — German industrial production rose more strongly than expected in May, official data showed on Tuesday, signaling resilience in Europe's largest economy despite the severe disruption caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the recent Middle East conflict.

Factory output increased by 0.9% from the previous month, according to Germany's federal statistics office, Destatis, significantly outperforming analysts' expectations of a 0.3% rise.

The automotive industry led the recovery, with production climbing 3.6%, while output in industrial machinery increased 1.3%, helping offset weakness in other sectors.

"Despite the war in the Middle East and soaring energy prices, industrial production is proving resilient," ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.

Brzeski noted that some German manufacturers may even have gained a temporary competitive advantage, as Asian rivals were more heavily affected by disruptions stemming from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Energy Shock Tests German Industry

The data reflects Germany's ability to withstand one of the biggest external shocks to global manufacturing in recent years.

The Strait of Hormuz—through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil shipments and a significant share of liquefied natural gas exports normally pass—was effectively closed during the recent conflict after Iran imposed a blockade and commercial vessels came under repeated attack.

The disruption sent global oil and natural gas prices sharply higher, increasing costs for energy-intensive industries worldwide. Germany, whose industrial base depends heavily on reliable and affordable energy supplies, faced renewed pressure after years of elevated energy costs stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Higher fuel prices also translated into more expensive shipping and logistics, raising production costs for manufacturers across sectors ranging from chemicals and steel to automobiles and machinery.

The crisis prompted the United States to impose its own naval blockade before launching retaliatory strikes against Iran, accusing Tehran of targeting commercial shipping in the strategic waterway.

Maritime traffic resumed only after Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending hostilities and reopening one of the world's most important energy transit routes.

Recovery Remains Fragile

Despite the stronger monthly figures, broader indicators suggest Germany's industrial recovery remains modest.

Measured over the three months through May, industrial production increased by just 0.1%, while output was unchanged compared with May last year.

Destatis also reported that overall industrial production remained 8% below the monthly average recorded in 2021, underscoring the depth of the slowdown that has affected Germany's manufacturing sector in recent years.

Germany's economy has struggled to regain momentum since the post-pandemic rebound faded at the end of 2022. Manufacturers continue to grapple with structurally higher energy costs, weakening global demand, and intensifying competition from Chinese producers in key export markets, particularly in electric vehicles, machinery, and industrial equipment.

While May's stronger-than-expected performance suggests German industry has weathered the immediate fallout from the Strait of Hormuz crisis better than anticipated, economists caution that sustained growth will depend on stable energy markets, improved global trade conditions, and a broader recovery in manufacturing demand.