Donald Trump: US Agrees to Continue Talks with Iran, but Ceasefire Has Ended

The US president said Washington has informed Tehran that the ceasefire has ended while confirming both sides have agreed to continue negotiations

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the ceasefire between the United States and Iran is no longer in effect, while confirming that Washington has agreed to continue diplomatic talks at Tehran's request.

In a post published Friday, on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the United States had clearly informed Iran that the ceasefire had ended, despite agreeing to resume negotiations.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Trump's statement indicates that while diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran will continue, the ceasefire that had previously been in place is no longer considered valid by the United States.

Qatar intensifies mediation efforts

Trump's remarks came as Qatar stepped up diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

According to Reuters, a high-level Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday to hold talks with senior Iranian officials as part of efforts to de-escalate the crisis and create conditions for broader negotiations.

A source familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the diplomatic initiative is being coordinated directly with the United States.

According to the source, the talks are focused on implementing the memorandum of understanding reached between Washington and Tehran, while also seeking solutions to disputes that have fueled recent military escalation, particularly those related to maritime security and commercial shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The Qatari initiative comes after several days of heightened military tensions between the United States and Iran, despite the earlier signing of the memorandum of understanding, with Doha continuing its role as a key mediator seeking to prevent further escalation and facilitate a return to comprehensive diplomatic negotiations.