Trump Says He Has Left Orders for Devastating Strike if Iran Attempted to Assassinate him

The US president said he has issued standing military instructions for an overwhelming response if Iran succeeds in assassinating him, while Washington continues diplomatic talks with Tehran despite declaring the ceasefire over.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US President Donald Trump said he has already issued standing instructions to the US military to launch an unprecedented attack against Iran if Tehran succeeds in carrying out an assassination plot against him, underscoring the seriousness with which Washington views longstanding Iranian threats while diplomatic contacts between the two countries continue.

Speaking to the New York Post on Friday, Trump said Iran has targeted him for years and warned that any successful assassination attempt would trigger a devastating US military response.

"I've been on their list for a long time. That's what we're dealing with," Trump said. "The only thing is, I've left instructions—if anything happens, to just literally bomb them at levels that they've never seen before."

When asked about recent reports suggesting Israel had uncovered a new Iranian plot to assassinate him, Trump dismissed the notion that any fresh intelligence had emerged.

"No, no. Israel came up with nothing. No, no," he said. "I've been No. 1 [on Iran's kill list] for a long time, and it's the way life is, you know."

He added with characteristic humor:

"I hope you'll miss me."

Trump's remarks came amid continued tensions between Washington and Tehran despite renewed diplomatic engagement.

Earlier on Friday, Trump announced that the United States had agreed to continue talks with Iran after Tehran requested further negotiations, while making clear that Washington no longer considers the ceasefire to be in effect.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said:

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

His comments signal that although diplomatic channels remain open, Washington no longer regards the previous ceasefire arrangement as valid.

The latest statements come as Qatar intensifies efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran.

According to Reuters, a high-level Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday for meetings with senior Iranian officials aimed at reducing regional tensions and laying the groundwork for broader negotiations.

A source familiar with the discussions told Reuters that the diplomatic initiative is being coordinated directly with the United States. The talks are focused on implementing the memorandum of understanding reached between Washington and Tehran while addressing disputes that have fueled recent military escalation, particularly issues related to maritime security and commercial shipping through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The mediation effort follows several days of heightened military tensions despite the earlier memorandum of understanding, with Qatar continuing its role as a key intermediary seeking to prevent further escalation and facilitate a return to comprehensive diplomatic negotiations.

Trump's latest warning highlights the continued volatility surrounding US-Iran relations, even as both sides keep diplomatic channels open through ongoing negotiations.