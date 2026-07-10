Israeli Military Says Two Hamas Commanders Killed in Gaza Airstrikes

The Israeli military said the commanders were targeted in separate airstrikes in northern Gaza, describing them as key figures involved in Hamas' military production and combat operations.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Israeli military announced on Friday that it had killed two Hamas commanders in separate airstrikes carried out over the past two days in northern Gaza, saying both men played significant roles within the group's military wing.

According to an official statement issued by the Israeli military on Friday, the first strike took place on Wednesday and targeted Khalil Jamal Khalil Menaa, who it identified as a senior commander in Hamas' military production headquarters.

The Israeli military said Menaa oversaw workshops responsible for manufacturing rocket launchers during the war and was in charge of the final stages of weapons production.

According to the statement, he also played a central role in managing Hamas' military production activities and worked to restore production facilities during periods of ceasefire.

In a separate airstrike conducted in northern Gaza on Thursday, the Israeli military said it killed Osama Walid Deeb Muhareb, whom it identified as a commander of a unit within Hamas' Nuseirat Battalion.

The military said Muhareb possessed a number of improvised explosive devices that had been prepared for attacks against Israeli forces operating inside the Gaza Strip.

In its statement, the Israeli military said both commanders posed a threat to its forces and were eliminated through precision airstrikes.

It added that Southern Command forces remain deployed in accordance with existing operational plans but will continue carrying out operations to eliminate what it described as any immediate threats.