Ninth Cabinet's Seven-Year Tally: Millions Served, Thousands of Projects Completed

Rebaz Hamlan presented sector-by-sector data on the Ninth Cabinet's achievements, from electricity delivery to school construction, in a Facebook post marking seven years of Prime Minister Barzani's leadership.

15 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Rebaz Hamlan, an aide to the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, described Masrour Barzani as a leader defined by action, saying that despite financial and health crises, he has managed to protect and strengthen the Kurdistan Region's economic infrastructure over the past seven years.

Hamlan published the assessment on his Facebook account on Friday, presenting statistics and key achievements from seven years of the Ninth Cabinet's work under Barzani's leadership.

Hamlan said the head of government is "a leader of action and a man of his word," who has proven his credibility through deeds to both supporters and opponents of the Kurdish cause.

He said Barzani, from the outset, demonstrated to both friends and adversaries his commitment to Kurdish patriotism and humanitarianism, dedication to the future, resilience, courage, sacrifice, and perseverance. He said Barzani did not waver in the face of enemy plots, the coronavirus pandemic, threats, war, and successive crises, and that he has changed many plans and continues to change more.

Hamlan added that what matters most is that a leader earns the satisfaction of God and his people, saying: "Our work is not a hollow, baseless political balloon, without morale or substance."

To demonstrate what he described as the region's genuine progress, Hamlan laid out official data and statistics across all sectors:

In the energy and electricity sector, he said the government delivered electricity services to 5.5 million citizens. Under the "My Account" project, which digitized the financial and payroll system, he said 1 million citizens have benefited so far.

On employment, Hamlan said more than 140,000 job opportunities were created across various sectors.

In the environmental sector, he said 7.7 million productive saplings, including olive, pistachio, and orange trees, were planted as part of the Erbil green belt initiative. In the water sector, he said 12 emergency water projects were implemented.

In industry, Hamlan said 1,341 various factories were established and put into operation across the region. In investment, he said 778 investment projects were approved and implemented.

In education, he said 3,000 schools were built or renovated. In health, he said services were provided through 118 hospitals and advanced medical centers.

In tourism, Hamlan said 164 tourism and heritage preservation projects were implemented. In roads, he said 5,940 kilometers of roads were constructed or renovated across the region.

In municipal services, he said 5,415 municipal service projects were implemented. On food and water security, he said nine large silos and nine strategic dams were built in various areas of the region.

Hamlan also pointed to the digitization of government institutions, saying operations have been shifted from traditional paper-based systems to electronic systems in order to reduce bureaucracy.

Hamlan reiterated that the reform process, along with efforts to strengthen energy, water, reconstruction, and food security infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region, continues on a solid foundation. He said the region's national forces, undeterred by obstacles, will continue advancing development into the future.