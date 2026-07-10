KRG Spokesman: Ninth Cabinet's Progress Came Despite Budget Cuts and Obstruction

Peshawa Hawramani said Prime Minister Barzani's government built a strong foundation for the region's economic and administrative future despite financial and external obstacles.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government's Ninth Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, introduced a new model of governance that relied on strategic, long-term projects rather than slogans to overcome challenges, laying a strong foundation for the region's economic and administrative future, according to a government official.

Kurdistan Regional Government Spokesman, Peshawa Hawramani said in a statement on Friday, that the Ninth Cabinet, under Prime Minister Barzani's leadership, has demonstrated through action that the will to build and reform stands above every obstacle.

He said the government chose strategic, long-term projects over slogans to respond to challenges, and in doing so was able to establish a solid foundation for the Kurdistan Region's economic and administrative future.

Hawramani explained that under PM Barzani's vision, the Kurdistan Region has taken major steps toward ensuring food security and developing a careful, appropriate policy for managing water resources.

He also said the agriculture and tourism sectors have entered a new and advanced stage, and that the region's road and street networks have undergone transformative changes unlike anything seen before.

Hawramani addressed the financial and external obstacles that emerged during the cabinet's term, saying: "Had it not been for the opposition, obstruction, budget cuts, and manufactured crises that stood in the way of the Ninth Cabinet's work, the level of development and service delivery to citizens in the Kurdistan Region would today be at a far higher and more advanced stage."