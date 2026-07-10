KRG's Gomaspan Dam Strengthens Water Security with 97 Million Cubic Meter Capacity

Renowned as the "Switzerland of Kurdistan" for its scenic beauty, the Gomaspan Dam anchors the Ninth Cabinet's infrastructure agenda, integrating water security, agriculture, environmental protection, and tourism.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Gomaspan Dam, widely known for its striking natural scenery and often referred to as the "Switzerland of Kurdistan," has emerged as one of the Kurdistan Regional Government's flagship strategic infrastructure projects, combining water security with agricultural, environmental, and tourism development.

Constructed under the Ninth Cabinet with a budget of 90 billion Iraqi dinars and built entirely by local companies and workers, the project is regarded not only as a vital water resource but also as a long-term investment in the Kurdistan Region's economic infrastructure.

The dam has been completed to high-quality international standards as part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's strategy to strengthen long-term water security.

Its dam wall stands 72 meters high and stretches 512 meters in length.

Gomaspan Dam has a total storage capacity of 97 million cubic meters of water. It currently holds nearly 27 million cubic meters—around 30 percent of its full capacity—even though the project remains in the early stages of operation.

The project reflects the Kurdistan Regional Government's continued investment in strategic infrastructure designed to support sustainable development across the region.

The benefits of Gomaspan Dam extend well beyond water storage.

The reservoir contributes directly to replenishing groundwater resources by increasing water levels across the surrounding area.

It also serves as a natural barrier against flooding, helping reduce flood risks during periods of heavy rainfall.

For agriculture, the dam provides an important irrigation source for farmers in nearby communities, strengthening agricultural productivity.

The reservoir has also become an important asset for fish production. Over the past two years, authorities have stocked the dam with one million and 500 thousand fish, along with 500 thousand fingerlings, to support the development of the region's fisheries sector.

Alongside its strategic and economic value, Gomaspan's picturesque landscape and rich natural environment have turned it into a distinctive tourism destination.

Officials expect the area to become one of the Kurdistan Region's busiest tourist attractions in the near future as infrastructure and visitor facilities continue to develop.

The project highlights the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader commitment to investing in water infrastructure as a foundation for sustainable development and the protection of the region's natural resources for future generations.