Italy's Ambassador Hails KRG's Runaki Initiative for Improving Public Services and Sustainability

Italy's ambassador to Iraq described the Kurdistan Regional Government's Runaki electricity initiative as an effective, environmentally friendly project that demonstrates the government's commitment to improving services for residents.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Italy's Ambassador to Iraq, Niccolò Fontana, has praised the Kurdistan Regional Government's Runaki electricity project, describing it as an effective and environmentally friendly initiative that reflects the KRG's commitment to improving public services through the delivery of 24-hour electricity.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 on Friday, July 10, 2026, Fontana said the project had attracted significant attention and highlighted the positive feedback he had heard from local residents.

"The impression I have gained from speaking with people is that it is a highly effective project," Fontana said. "This is further evidence of the Kurdistan Regional Government's commitment to improving services for its residents."

His remarks underscored the importance of the initiative as part of the KRG's broader efforts to modernize the electricity sector and provide more reliable power to households and businesses.

Fontana also emphasized the project's environmental dimension, saying its commitment to sustainability was among its most valuable aspects.

"What is truly important, and what I greatly appreciate, is that alongside the Runaki project, attention is also being given to the environment," he said. "I can therefore say that this is an environmentally friendly project."

The ambassador's comments come as the Kurdistan Regional Government continues implementing the Runaki project to reform the electricity sector and provide uninterrupted power to residents.

The initiative is regarded as one of the KRG's strategic public service projects aimed at improving electricity supply while supporting long-term sustainable development.