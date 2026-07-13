Bangkok Bar Fire Kills at Least 27, Triggers Probe Into Safety Failures

A devastating fire at a crowded Bangkok bar killed at least 27 people and injured dozens, prompting a government investigation into possible safety violations, blocked emergency exits, and the venue's compliance with licensing regulations.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A devastating fire tore through a crowded bar and restaurant on the outskirts of Bangkok late Sunday, killing at least 27 people and injuring dozens more in Thailand's deadliest entertainment venue fire in nearly two decades, as authorities launched an extensive investigation into the cause of the disaster and possible safety violations.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), flames erupted at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao bar shortly before 11:00 p.m. local time, rapidly engulfing the venue and sending patrons scrambling for safety through thick smoke and intense heat.

Videos verified by AFP captured scenes of panic as people fled screaming from the building, some with their clothing on fire or suffering severe burns. By early Monday morning, body bags lined the area outside the devastated establishment while forensic teams began examining the site.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the fire spread with extraordinary speed, quickly reaching the ceiling of the venue.

"The fire spread very quickly," he told reporters, adding that smoke inhalation was believed to have been the leading cause of death.

Officials confirmed that 27 people had died and 63 others were hospitalized, including 22 victims listed in critical condition. Authorities said the death toll could rise as several of the injured remain in life-threatening condition.

The tragedy marks Thailand's worst nightclub or entertainment venue fire since the 2009 Santika Club disaster in Bangkok, which claimed 67 lives and injured more than 200 during New Year celebrations.

Investigators are now focusing on whether safety deficiencies contributed to the high death toll.

Governor Chadchart said several victims were discovered near one of the building's fire exits, raising concerns that the escape route may have been blocked during the emergency.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene shortly after the disaster, said the establishment was licensed to operate as a restaurant rather than as a nightclub or entertainment venue.

Authorities are now reviewing inspection records and examining whether the business complied with applicable safety regulations.

Speaking to reporters, Anutin said preliminary findings suggested the building contained "blind spots" where patrons could not easily locate emergency exits during the chaos.

He cautioned against drawing premature conclusions before investigators completed their work but stressed that any violations uncovered would be dealt with firmly.

"There will be no leniency if any laws have been broken," the prime minister said, while pledging full government support for victims and their families.

Witnesses described scenes of confusion and desperation as smoke rapidly filled the building.

Motorbike taxi driver Surin Jaiharn said he rushed toward the fire after seeing flames burst through the entrance.

The 45-year-old said he helped rescue several victims whose skin had been badly burned, using cloth to extinguish flames on their bodies while another driver carried an injured woman away from the blaze.

"I feel depressed," he told AFP. "I saw many deaths and I do not know the fate of the people I helped."

Another witness, Laotian tourist Kan Kutirat, recalled hearing frantic screams moments before people poured from the burning venue.

"I never experienced anything like this before," he told AFP, adding that he managed to carry one woman to safety before conditions inside became too dangerous.

He later shared video footage, verified by AFP, showing flames erupting from the entrance while terrified patrons escaped into the street.

Emergency responders said they reached the scene within minutes after receiving the alarm, but by then the fire had already spread throughout much of the building.

Suriyachai Rawiwan, head of Bangkok's disaster prevention department, said rescue operations were complicated by the extreme heat and obstacles inside the venue.

He said firefighters encountered tables, chairs and other furniture obstructing passageways while conducting searches for survivors, making evacuation efforts significantly more difficult.

Authorities have so far identified 10 of the victims, including nine Thai nationals and one citizen of Laos. Officials said forensic teams continue working to identify the remaining victims and notify their families.

According to promotional material posted on social media before the tragedy, the venue featured live entertainment, multiple bars, a kitchen and a capacity of more than 300 people.

The establishment also advertised four emergency exits, though investigators are examining whether those exits were fully accessible when the fire broke out.

Initial accounts from musicians performing at the venue suggested smoke first appeared near an electrical circuit breaker close to the stage before power failed and an explosion was heard.

Officials emphasized that the exact cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The disaster has once again drawn attention to longstanding concerns over fire safety standards and enforcement within Thailand's nightlife industry.

Previous fatal fires, including the Mountain B nightclub blaze in Chonburi province in 2022 that killed 25 people, prompted renewed calls for stricter inspections and stronger enforcement of building and emergency safety regulations.

As investigators continue combing through the wreckage in Bangkok, authorities say determining exactly how the fire spread so quickly, and whether preventable safety failures contributed to the heavy loss of life, will remain central to the investigation.

The findings are expected to shape both potential criminal proceedings and renewed scrutiny of fire safety standards across Thailand's entertainment sector.