Ukraine Allies Gather in Paris to Bolster Kyiv as Drone Strikes Hit Russia

Coalition of the Willing to reaffirm military support, advance post-war security plans, and press Moscow for a ceasefire amid escalating cross-border attacks

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Leaders from more than 25 countries are set to gather in Paris on Monday alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reaffirm their support for Ukraine, strengthen military cooperation, and increase pressure on Russia to end the more than four-year war, as Ukrainian drone strikes killed four people inside Russia.

The summit of the Coalition of the Willing, launched by France and the United Kingdom in 2025 to coordinate military assistance for Ukraine, is focused on advancing efforts toward a ceasefire while reinforcing Kyiv's defense capabilities.

According to the French presidency, the meeting aims to demonstrate that Ukraine's international partners remain united despite the prolonged conflict.

The gathering comes one day before France's Bastille Day celebrations, with Zelensky and participating leaders expected to attend the annual military parade on the Champs-Élysées, where support for Ukraine will feature prominently.

French officials described the summit as taking place at a "powerful moment of renewed transatlantic convergence and unity," citing stronger coordination among Kyiv's allies and what they characterized as more favorable developments on the battlefield.

A senior adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said the meeting would reinforce the message that Ukraine's supporters remain firmly committed.

"There is absolutely no sign of fatigue, and Russia cannot count on any such fatigue setting in," the adviser said.

The summit follows recent signals from U.S. President Donald Trump indicating greater American support for Ukraine during the June G7 summit in France and last week's NATO summit in Turkey.

Washington has also advanced bipartisan legislation targeting countries purchasing Russian energy, potentially paving the way for increased economic pressure on Moscow.

Coalition prepares post-war security force

A key outcome expected from Monday's meeting is the formal declaration that the proposed Multinational Force for Ukraine is operationally ready for deployment once hostilities end.

The coalition is also expected to expand cooperation on air and missile defense, including licensed production of advanced weapons inside Ukraine, while planning future multinational military exercises.

Established in February 2025, the Coalition of the Willing has held more than 15 meetings and adopted the Paris Declaration earlier this year, outlining long-term security guarantees intended to deter future Russian aggression and monitor any eventual ceasefire.

Although the United States is not formally a member of the coalition and has ruled out deploying ground troops, Washington is expected to participate in monitoring a future ceasefire.

France, the United Kingdom, and Spain have expressed readiness to contribute troops to a post-war multinational force, a proposal Russia has rejected, warning that any foreign military personnel deployed to Ukraine would become "legitimate targets."

Despite renewed diplomatic efforts, prospects for a ceasefire remain uncertain as fighting continues across the front lines.

Ukraine's air defense network has come under mounting pressure in recent weeks from repeated Russian ballistic missile attacks.

Earlier this month, Washington authorized Ukraine to manufacture U.S.-designed Patriot air defense systems under license, though production is expected to take several months before the systems become operational.

Zelensky has repeatedly appealed to allies for additional military assistance, saying Ukraine requires more advanced air defenses and weapons to repel Russia's continuing invasion.

Ukrainian drones strike inside Russia

As leaders meet in Paris, Ukrainian drone attacks killed four people and wounded seven others across Russia on Monday, according to Russian regional officials.

Three people were killed and three others injured after a drone crashed in the settlement of Pionersky in the Moscow region, Governor Andrey Vorobyov said.

He added that air defense systems intercepted 81 drones over the region, while two additional people were wounded elsewhere around Moscow.

In Russia's Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, authorities said a woman was killed in a drone strike on the town of Berezovka, while two men were wounded in Krinichnoye.

Further south, drones struck an industrial zone in Russia's Stavropol region, igniting a fire but causing no reported casualties, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov said.

"The drone threat continues to be in effect across the entire region. Be vigilant and careful," Vladimirov wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian territory, particularly energy infrastructure, describing the attacks as retaliation for Moscow's sustained missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.

The Paris summit comes as U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the war have slowed in recent months, with Washington devoting greater attention to the escalating conflict involving Iran, leaving European allies seeking to maintain momentum in support of Ukraine while pressing Russia to return to negotiations.