US Says Strait of Hormuz Remains Open Despite Iran's Closure Claim

"Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing," the US Central Command (United States Central Command) said in a post on X.

23 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States military said Sunday that commercial shipping continues to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, rejecting Iran's claim that it has closed the strategic waterway amid renewed tensions in the Middle East.

"Iran does not control the strait. Traffic is flowing," the US Central Command (United States Central Command) said in a post on X.

In a subsequent statement, CENTCOM directly challenged a claim by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that the vital shipping lane had been closed.

"The Strait of Hormuz remains an international waterway. US forces are positioned and prepared to keep it that way," the command said.

Iran's announcement came as it launched attacks against US-allied Gulf states in retaliation for a new wave of US strikes on Iranian targets, raising fears of wider regional escalation.

The developments also threaten a ceasefire arrangement intended to halt hostilities while negotiators work toward a permanent agreement to end the conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important maritime chokepoints, connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Roughly one-fifth of global oil consumption passes through the narrow waterway, making any disruption a major concern for international energy markets.

The latest confrontation follows months of heightened tensions between the United States and Iran. Although a ceasefire was reached last month to pause hostilities and facilitate diplomatic negotiations, repeated military exchanges have continued to test the agreement, with shipping security in the Gulf remaining a key source of concern for global trade and energy supplies.