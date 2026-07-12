Human Rights Body Calls for International Investigation into Fatal Shooting of Kurdish Shepherd

The Independent Human Rights Commission condemned the fatal shooting of a Kurdish shepherd near the Kilashin border area

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Independent Human Rights Commission on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of a Kurdish shepherd in the Kilashin border area, alleging that he was shot by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and calling for an immediate, transparent international investigation into the incident.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the commission said it had received "with deep sorrow" reports of the death of the civilian shepherd in the mountainous border region of Kilashin.

According to the commission, the shepherd was shot by IRGC forces. It further alleged that after the incident, his body, along with his flock, was taken across the border into Iran.

The Independent Human Rights Commission strongly condemned what it described as an attack on a civilian and said the incident constituted a violation of territorial sovereignty and the international border between the two countries.

The commission also argued that the alleged actions were inconsistent with international agreements and fundamental human rights principles that prioritize the protection of civilian lives.

Expressing deep concern over what it described as repeated incidents of this nature, the commission called for an immediate, thorough, transparent, and international investigation into the case.

It also urged that those responsible be held legally accountable and called for fair compensation to be provided to the victim's family.

The commission said it would continue to closely monitor developments in the case and remain in contact with relevant parties in an effort to help prevent similar incidents from recurring.