Iran Retaliates with Gulf-Wide Strikes After Fresh U.S. Attacks; Jordan Intercepts Missiles

Tehran says retaliation follows fresh U.S. strikes, while condemning Washington for derailing diplomatic efforts and threatening regional security

5 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran launched retaliatory strikes against U.S. military installations across the Gulf on Monday, claiming to have targeted American bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait after fresh U.S. attacks on Iranian territory, as regional militaries moved to intercept incoming missiles and drones.

Jordan's military announced that its air defense systems shot down four Iranian missiles that entered the country's airspace before dawn.

"At dawn today, air defense systems intercepted and shot down four missiles that had entered Jordanian airspace from Iranian territory," an official source from the Jordanian General Staff said, adding that no injuries or property damage were reported.

In neighboring Kuwait, the armed forces said they were responding to what they described as "hostile aerial targets" moving through Kuwaiti airspace.

"The Armed Forces are currently intercepting hostile aerial targets within Kuwaiti airspace," Kuwait's military said in a statement carried by the state-run Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the strikes targeted several U.S. military facilities, including Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, a U.S. military drone command center in Bahrain, and multiple airbases in Kuwait, including Ali Al Salem Air Base, according to statements carried by Iran's state news agency IRNA.

Meanwhile, air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain after Iranian attacks targeted the island kingdom, prompting authorities to urge residents to seek immediate shelter.

"The siren has been sounded... citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," Bahrain's Interior Ministry said in a post on X.

The latest escalation follows a new wave of U.S. military strikes against Iran that began late Sunday.

According to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation commenced at 2100 GMT on Sunday after President Donald Trump ordered additional military action aimed at "continuing to degrade" Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

"President Donald Trump has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable," CENTCOM said.

Iranian state media reported that one person was killed and four others were wounded in the U.S. attacks in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province.

"Following the attack of the American enemy on Monday morning... one person was martyred, and four others were injured," IRNA quoted Khuzestan's deputy governor for security and law enforcement, Valiollah Hayati, as saying.

Tehran strongly condemned the latest U.S. strikes, accusing Washington of undermining months of diplomatic efforts and destabilizing the region.

"These barbaric attacks are not only a gross violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter... but also a serious threat to international peace and security," Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the attacks had "rendered futile all efforts of the past few months to reduce tension and establish peace in the West Asian region."

Iran also accused the United States of disrupting international maritime security by interfering with what it described as Iran's efforts to implement security arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest exchange marks another significant escalation in the widening confrontation between Washington and Tehran, raising concerns that the conflict could spread further across the Gulf, where several U.S. military installations are located, and global energy shipping routes remain highly vulnerable.