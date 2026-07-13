Kurdistan CT: Three Drones Strike Rojhelat Refugee Camp Near Erbil

In a statement, the CTD, which operates under the Kurdistan Region Security Council, said the attacks occurred at 5:15 a.m. and 5:28 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Three explosive-laden drones targeted the Rojhelat Refugee Camp in the Darashakran sub-district of Pirmam, Erbil, early Monday, but no casualties were reported, the Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) said.

In a statement, the CTD, which operates under the Kurdistan Region Security Council, said the attacks occurred at 5:15 a.m. and 5:28 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

According to the statement, three explosive-laden drones struck the Rojhelat Refugee Camp in Darashakran.

The CTD said the attacks caused no casualties.

The agency did not identify those responsible for the drone strikes or provide further details on damage to the camp or surrounding area.

Authorities said no injuries were recorded, and further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.