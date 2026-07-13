Iran Says It Will No Longer Honor U.S. Memorandum if Washington Fails to Meet Commitments

Tehran says mediation efforts continue through Qatar, Pakistan, and Oman while accusing U.S. strikes of undermining diplomacy and destabilizing the Strait of Hormuz

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran announced on Monday that it would no longer consider itself bound by its memorandum of understanding with the United States if Washington failed to fulfill its own commitments, while confirming that indirect mediation efforts are continuing to prevent further escalation between the two countries.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran would respond in kind to what it described as repeated U.S. failures to honor its obligations.

"Each time that the other party has failed to meet its obligations, we did not uphold ours... We will continue to act in this manner," Baqaei said.

His remarks came amid renewed tensions following the latest round of hostilities between Iran and the United States, raising fresh uncertainty over the future of bilateral understandings aimed at reducing conflict.

Despite the deteriorating security situation, Baqaei said Tehran remains engaged with regional mediators in an effort to avoid a wider confrontation.

"Iran is continuing talks with mediators from Qatar, Pakistan, and Oman," he said, adding that "the role of the mediators is to continue their efforts to prevent an escalation of tensions."

The comments underscore the continued diplomatic involvement of regional actors seeking to de-escalate the conflict despite the recent military exchanges.

Separately, Iran strongly condemned the latest U.S. attacks on its territory, arguing that they had effectively undermined months of diplomatic engagement.

In a statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry said the strikes had "rendered futile" all diplomatic efforts undertaken in recent months.

The ministry also accused Washington of exacerbating instability in one of the world's most strategically important maritime corridors.

"The U.S. regime has also caused the return of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz and disruption of international commercial shipping by openly interfering in the process of Iran implementing the necessary arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz," the statement said.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil exports passes, has remained at the center of regional security concerns as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to intensify.