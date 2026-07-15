Iraqi PM Condemns Drone Attack on Kurdistan Region, Vows Zero Tolerance

Ali Faleh al-Zaidi says they will not tolerate attempts to undermine security in the Kurdistan Region after Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed eight explosive drones over Erbil

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi on Thursday strongly condemned the drone attack that targeted the airspace over Erbil, reaffirming that it will not tolerate any attempts to undermine security and stability in the Kurdistan Region.

In an official statement issued on the basis of its constitutional responsibilities, the Iraqi PM denounced the attack and pledged to work alongside the Kurdistan Region's security forces to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

Al-Zaidi said in a statement posted on X:

"From the standpoint of our constitutional responsibility, we strongly condemn the attack via drone flight that breached the airspace of Erbil city in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and we affirm that we will not tolerate these sinful attempts, which in desperation seek to undermine the stability of our people and their confident path toward building the state and societal peace."

He added:

"We have directed the relevant security apparatus and formations to exert every effort, alongside the security forces in the region, to take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks and to cut short the designs of all who seek to harm the security of our noble Iraqi society, in every place."

من منطلق مسؤوليتنا الدستورية، ندين بشدة الاعتداء من خلال الطيران المسير، الذي اخترق أجواء مدينة أربيل في إقليم كردستان العراق، ونؤكد عدم التهاون إزاء هذه المحاولات الآثمة، التي تحاول بيأس أن تنال من استقرار شعبنا ومساره الواثق في بناء الدولة والسلم المجتمعي.



وجهنا الأجهزة… — علي فالح الزيدي (@AliFalihAlzaidy) July 16, 2026

Earlier on Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region Security Council's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) announced that International Coalition air defense systems intercepted and destroyed eight explosive-laden drones over Erbil.

According to the CTD, the drones were shot down between 8:53 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. before reaching their intended targets.

The directorate confirmed that no casualties or material damage were reported and stressed that the security situation in Erbil remains calm despite the incident.

The interceptions came after several powerful explosions were heard across the city, prompting heightened security measures.

Separately, Ahmed Hoshyar, Director General of Erbil International Airport, told Kurdistan24 that flight operations continued without disruption. He confirmed that both arriving and departing flights were operating on schedule, emphasizing that Erbil's airspace remained secure and fully open.

The developments came amid escalating regional tensions.

Jordan's Armed Forces announced on Thursday that the country's air defense systems intercepted and destroyed eight missiles launched from Iran toward Jordanian territory.

According to a Jordanian military source, the missiles were destroyed in the air, with no casualties or property damage reported.

Meanwhile, the Iranian military announced that it had carried out drone attacks targeting several US military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Erbil. According to Iranian state television, the strikes were presented as retaliation for recent US attacks inside Iran.

Iran said it targeted the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, including radar systems, Patriot air defense batteries, and fuel depots, while also targeting the Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The exchanges followed a renewed wave of US military operations against Iran after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced another round of strikes targeting Iranian military capabilities that Washington says have been used to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iraqi PM’s statement underscores Baghdad's commitment to working with the Kurdistan Region's security institutions to safeguard stability as regional tensions continue to escalate.