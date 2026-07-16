U.S. President to Deliver National Address on 'U.S. Election Integrity,' Says WH

"President Trump will deliver a major address to the nation on protecting the integrity of our elections, and we encourage every American to tune in," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver a primetime address Thursday focused on the "integrity" of U.S. elections, while the White House said he remains open to diplomacy with Iran despite renewed hostilities.

"President Trump will deliver a major address to the nation on protecting the integrity of our elections, and we encourage every American to tune in," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Separately, Leavitt said Trump continues to pursue diplomatic engagement with Tehran even as Washington responds to recent attacks linked to Iran.

"The president will hold them accountable when they turn their back on the words that they state to the United States. But he is always open to diplomacy at the very same time," she said.

Leavitt added that Iranian officials had indicated they still wanted to reach an agreement with the United States. "We're talking to them, but again, the president is not going to allow them to fire on ships in the Strait without paying a consequence for that," she said.

The White House comments came one day after Trump thanked Iran for securing the release of a U.S. citizen detained since December 2024, a development viewed as a possible opening for diplomacy.

According to the White House, Trump's address will focus on election integrity, while U.S. officials said diplomatic contacts with Iran continue alongside ongoing military and security tensions.

This is a developing story.