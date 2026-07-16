US Strikes Reported Near Iran's Qeshm Island, Iranian Media Say

According to Iran's Fars news agency, local authorities reported an "American missile strike in the vicinity of Qeshm." Meanwhile, the Tasnim news agency cited its correspondent as saying that areas around the island "were struck by projectiles from the American enemy."

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian state media reported on Thursday that the United States launched strikes near Iran's strategic Gulf island of Qeshm, close to the Strait of Hormuz, marking a sharp escalation in renewed hostilities between Washington and Tehran.

According to Iran's Fars news agency, local authorities reported an "American missile strike in the vicinity of Qeshm." Meanwhile, the Tasnim news agency cited its correspondent as saying that areas around the island "were struck by projectiles from the American enemy."

Iranian state television also reported that the "American enemy's aggression" targeted the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday evening.

The reported strikes came as fighting intensified between the longtime adversaries, just one month after the United States and Iran signed a preliminary agreement intended to halt a conflict that erupted in late February following large-scale US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

Earlier on Thursday, Tehran warned it would target infrastructure across the region if US President Donald Trump carried out threats to strike Iranian power plants and bridges.

A fresh exchange of attacks followed the warning. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched ballistic missiles at a US airbase in Jordan in retaliation for what it described as an American strike near a children's cancer hospital inside Iran.

The regional escalation also spread beyond Iran, with Kuwait and Bahrain reporting incoming aerial attacks as their air defense systems responded to the latest wave of hostilities.

The renewed conflict poses a threat to security across the Gulf, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical oil shipping routes, raising concerns about regional stability and global energy supplies.