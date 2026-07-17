Seven Missiles Strike Areas South of Sulaimani, Asayish Conducts Field Assessments

Security officials say seven missiles struck three locations while assessment teams continue evaluating casualties and damage following another morning of aerial security incidents.

16 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region Security Agency (Asayish) on Friday released its first official account of a series of missile strikes that hit multiple locations earlier in the morning, outlining where the projectiles landed while confirming that field teams remain deployed to assess possible casualties and material damage.

According to the agency, the attacks occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m., with seven missiles striking locations in and around the Qaradagh area. The announcement provides the clearest official picture so far of the incident, though authorities stressed that investigations into its full impact are still underway.

The strikes unfolded against a backdrop of repeated aerial security incidents affecting the Kurdistan Region.

Only hours earlier, Coalition forces had intercepted another wave of explosive drones over Erbil, underscoring a pattern of recurring airborne threats that has prompted heightened vigilance among regional security institutions.

Asayish said four of the seven missiles landed in the village of Zrgwezala, making it the area most heavily affected in Friday's attack.

A fifth missile struck the village of Qasardi, while the remaining two landed near Girdi Kopan in the Qaradagh district.

Beyond identifying the impact sites, the agency has so far released few operational details, emphasizing instead that assessment teams are working on the ground to determine the extent of any human or material losses.

Officials have not yet confirmed casualties or provided estimates of damage, indicating that evaluations remain in progress.

The ongoing assessments are expected to establish the scope of the incident and guide any necessary emergency or security measures in the affected areas.

Until those inspections are completed, authorities have refrained from issuing definitive conclusions regarding the consequences of the strikes.

The response highlights the central role of the Kurdistan Region's security institutions during rapidly developing incidents, as agencies gather verified information before releasing updates to the public. Friday's statement reflects an effort to provide confirmed facts while acknowledging that the situation remains under review.

The missile impacts followed another significant security incident earlier the same morning.

According to the Kurdistan Region's Counter Terrorism Directorate (CTD), Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed eight explosive drones over Erbil between 4:19 a.m. and 5:25 a.m. Officials said the interceptions caused no casualties and did not disclose the origin or intended targets of the drones.

Read More: CTD: Coalition Forces Shoot Down Eight Explosive Drones Over Erbil

The operation marked the second time within three days that Coalition forces reported neutralizing eight explosive drones over the Kurdistan Region's capital. In the previous incident, authorities likewise confirmed that all drones were intercepted without casualties while describing the security situation in Erbil as stable.

Although officials have not publicly attributed responsibility for either wave of drone activity, the repeated interceptions illustrate the persistent aerial security challenges confronting the Kurdistan Region.

Friday's missile strikes add another dimension to that environment by affecting locations beyond Erbil and prompting separate ground assessments by Kurdish security authorities.

For now, Asayish continues to focus on documenting conditions at each impact site before releasing further information.

As field inspections proceed, the agency's findings are expected to provide a clearer understanding of both the immediate consequences of the missile strikes and the broader security picture facing the Kurdistan Region during a period of recurring aerial incidents.