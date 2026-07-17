Iran Claims Missile, Drone Strikes Hit US Military Aircraft in Jordan

In a statement, the IRGC claimed it had destroyed "several U.S. refueling aircraft and fighter jets" and inflicted "serious damage to many more." It also urged Jordanians to target "the interests of the aggressive and anti-Islamic Americans" in the country.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Friday it launched ballistic missiles and drones at U.S. military facilities in Jordan, claiming the attacks destroyed several American refueling aircraft and fighter jets in retaliation for overnight U.S. strikes on Iran.

In a statement, the IRGC claimed it had destroyed "several U.S. refueling aircraft and fighter jets" and inflicted "serious damage to many more." It also urged Jordanians to target "the interests of the aggressive and anti-Islamic Americans" in the country.

The claims could not be independently verified, and U.S. officials had not immediately commented on the reported damage.

Most of the recent Iranian strikes targeted the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, also known as Al-Azraq Air Base, and Prince Hassan Air Base, where U.S. forces are stationed. Tehran said the attacks were carried out under what it called "Operation Lightning," involving multiple waves of ballistic missiles and attack drones.

Iran claimed the operation struck radar installations, communications systems, fuel storage facilities, and drone hangars hosting U.S. MQ-9 Reaper aircraft. Tehran said the attacks were launched in response to recent U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) airstrikes targeting civilian and military infrastructure in southern Iran.

Jordan's Armed Forces said their air defense systems intercepted the majority of incoming missiles and drones, including a wave of eight Iranian missiles, preventing direct strikes on Jordanian infrastructure.

Jordanian military officials reported no fatalities or significant property damage, although 14 people sustained minor injuries earlier this week from falling debris caused by intercepted projectiles.

Amman has repeatedly stressed that it will not allow its territory or airspace to become a battlefield or transit route for regional conflicts.

The reported strikes on Jordan came as Iran simultaneously launched drone and missile attacks against U.S. military positions and logistical facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Syria, marking another escalation in the ongoing confrontation between Washington and Tehran.