Air Defense System Intercepts Five Drones Over Erbil Skies

Air defense systems intercepted multiple drones over the Kurdistan Region's capital as regional tensions continue to escalate.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Air defense systems intercepted and shot down five drones over the skies of Erbil, according to Kurdistan24 correspondents, as the Kurdistan Region's capital again found itself amid heightened regional tensions.

According to Kurdistan24's correspondent in Erbil, the active air defense system in the area responded swiftly to the aerial targets, intercepting five drones over the city and bringing them down.

The Middle East is passing through a highly sensitive period, with the launch of US airstrikes against Iran on one side and the continued targeting of US military bases on the other, placing the region on the brink of a broader escalation.

Earlier today, between 4:19 a.m. and 5:25 a.m., coalition forces shot down eight bomb-laden drones over Erbil without any casualties being reported.

A similar attack also targeted the capital of the Kurdistan Region on the night of Wednesday, July 15, 2026. During that incident, between 8:53 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., coalition forces intercepted and destroyed another eight bomb-laden drones over Erbil. No casualties or damage were reported.

The latest interceptions add to a series of aerial incidents over Erbil, as security forces continue monitoring the airspace amid ongoing regional tensions.