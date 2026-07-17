Drone and Missile Strike Reported in Tasluja Area of Sulaimani

According to Kurdistan24 correspondents Powerful explosions were heard after a reported drone and missile strike on Sulaimani, as authorities urged residents to stay away from the affected area.

47 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Powerful explosions echoed across the Tasluja area of Sulaimani after a reported drone and missile attack, according to Kurdistan24 correspondents, while local authorities called on residents to avoid the site and allow security forces to carry out their duties.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, the attack was carried out using drones and missiles, with loud explosions heard across the area. Images from the scene showed a large fire rising from the location that was targeted.

Some sources also said the attack may have targeted the Tasluja ammunition depot. No official confirmation of the reported target has been provided.

Sulaimani Governor Haval Abubakir strongly condemned the attacks on the city of Sulaimani and the Kurdistan Region.

He reiterated that the Kurdistan Region and the Sulaimani local administration remain neutral and responsible, stressing that they are not a party to the conflict gripping the region.

The governor also urged residents not to approach the sites of the bombardment and asked them not to obstruct the movement of security forces, Interior Ministry personnel, or other relevant authorities so they can carry out their work professionally.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as security and emergency teams respond to the incident, while residents have been urged to keep away from the affected area until their work is completed.