Kurdistan Region Presidency Condemns Attacks on Erbil, Warns of Dangerous Escalation

"These attacks threaten the country's stability and hinder efforts to achieve peace in the region," the statement said.

20 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Region Presidency on Friday condemned the latest attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, describing them as a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

In a statement, the Presidency said that targeting the Kurdistan Region and reigniting violence threaten Iraq's stability and undermine efforts to achieve peace across the region.

"These attacks threaten the country's stability and hinder efforts to achieve peace in the region," the statement said.

The remarks came after the Kurdistan Region's Counter Terrorism Directorate (CTD) announced that Coalition forces intercepted and shot down eight explosive drones over Erbil in the early hours of Friday, marking the second such incident in three days.

According to the CTD, the drones were intercepted between 4:19 a.m. and 5:25 a.m. based on information received by the directorate. Authorities said the incident caused no casualties, and no further details were immediately released regarding the drones' origin or intended targets.

The latest interceptions follow a similar incident on Wednesday night, when Coalition forces destroyed another eight explosive drones over Erbil between 8:53 p.m. and 9:20 p.m. The CTD said that the attack also resulted in no casualties and confirmed that the security situation in the Kurdistan Region's capital remained stable.

The repeated drone interceptions underscore ongoing aerial security threats targeting Erbil, where Coalition forces maintain military facilities, although authorities have not identified those responsible for launching the drones.