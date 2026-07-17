KRG Condemns Iran's Attacks on Kurdistan Region, Warns of Wider Regional Instability

"We condemn the unjustified attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Kurdistan Region," the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Council of Ministers on Friday condemned what it described as "unjustified attacks" by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Kurdistan Region, warning that the continued strikes threaten the stability of the wider region.

"We condemn the unjustified attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Kurdistan Region," the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

The KRG warned that continued attacks "will undermine the stability of the entire region" and called on Iran to halt its military actions immediately.

The statement also urged the Iraqi federal government and the international community to fulfill their responsibilities by taking serious steps to stop what it described as violations of the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The statement follows a similar condemnation issued earlier Friday by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, which described the latest attacks as a dangerous escalation and a clear violation of Iraq's sovereignty.

The latest reactions came after the Kurdistan Region's Counter Terrorism Directorate (CTD) announced that Coalition forces intercepted and shot down eight explosive drones over Erbil between 4:19 a.m. and 5:25 a.m. on Friday. The CTD stated that the incident resulted in no casualties.

It marked the second such incident in three days. On Wednesday night, Coalition forces also intercepted and destroyed eight explosive drones over Erbil between 8:53 p.m. and 9:20 p.m., with authorities likewise reporting no casualties and confirming that the security situation in the Kurdistan Region's capital remained stable.