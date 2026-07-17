US Welcomes Iraq-Syria Agreement to Restore Strategic Oil Pipeline

The United States welcomed the agreement, describing it as a milestone that will restore a key regional energy corridor and strengthen economic cooperation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq and Syria signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington on Friday to rehabilitate the Kirkuk-Baniyas crude oil pipeline, marking a major step toward restoring a strategic energy corridor between the two countries.

The agreement was signed on Friday, as part of a broader package of 50 agreements and memorandums of understanding between Iraq and the United States, with a combined value of $60 billion.

According to the agreement, US energy company Chevron is expected to undertake the implementation of the project.

The US State Department welcomed Iraq and Syria's decision to move forward with the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Iraq-Syria crude oil pipeline, describing it as a priority infrastructure project of bilateral and regional strategic significance.

In a media note issued by the Office of the Spokesperson on July 17, 2026, the department said both countries recognize the strategic objective of restoring a critical energy corridor linking Iraqi oil production to Mediterranean export markets and beyond.

The statement also welcomed the participation of a US-led international consortium to carry out the project's technical and financial aspects. Once rehabilitated, the pipeline will have an initial transport capacity of 2 million barrels of crude oil per day.

The State Department said the agreement marks "an important milestone for the region and for Syria-Iraq relations," adding that the commitment by both governments to rehabilitate and operate the pipeline, establish a legal framework, and work constructively with the consortium advances security and stability through prosperity.

The statement further said those efforts were made possible by "the vision and leadership of President Donald J. Trump."

The US statement emphasized that the strategic infrastructure project is intended to strengthen regional security and stability through deeper regional cooperation and economic recovery.

It also underscored that US companies will play a leading role in carrying out the project.

The memorandum of understanding marks the beginning of a joint effort by Iraq and Syria to restore the Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline, with support from the United States and the participation of a US-led international consortium.