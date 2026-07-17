Qatar Condemns Iranian Attack on Kurdistan Region

Doha described the strike as a blatant violation of Iraq's and the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty and called for dialogue and de-escalation

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Qatar on Friday strongly condemned the Iranian attack on the Kurdistan Region, describing it as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as a clear breach of international law.

In a statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to spare the region the consequences of what it described as unjustified attacks. The ministry called for continued dialogue and diplomacy and urged all parties to pursue de-escalation in a way that contributes to strengthening security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

The ministry said, "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Iranian attack on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and considers it a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, as well as a flagrant breach of the rules of international law."

It added that dialogue and diplomacy remain essential to preventing further escalation and mitigating the consequences of the attacks across the region.

Qatar also renewed its full solidarity with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and reaffirmed its support for all measures taken by both to preserve their sovereignty and security.

The statement reaffirmed Qatar's support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region while emphasizing the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and de-escalation to promote regional and international security and stability.