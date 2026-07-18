Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service: Five Drones Intercepted Over Erbil

The Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service said coalition forces intercepted five bomb-laden drones over Erbil on Friday night, with no casualties reported.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Service announced that coalition forces intercepted and shot down five bomb-laden drones over the skies of Erbil on Friday night, adding that no casualties were reported.

In a statement, the service said the interceptions took place between 9:58 p.m. and 10:06 p.m. on Friday, when coalition forces successfully destroyed five bomb-laden drones over the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The statement added that, fortunately, the incident caused no loss of life.

The announcement came after an earlier series of interceptions on Friday morning.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Service, coalition forces shot down eight bomb-laden drones over Erbil between 4:19 a.m. and 5:25 a.m., also without causing any casualties.

The incidents come as the Middle East passes through a highly sensitive period, with the launch of US airstrikes against Iran on one side and the continued targeting of US military bases on the other, placing the region on the brink of broader escalation.

The latest interceptions mark the second reported wave of drone activity over Erbil on Friday, as coalition forces continued monitoring and responding to aerial threats without any reported casualties.