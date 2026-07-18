Iraq Faces Pressure to Be Drawn into Regional War, Foreign Minister Says

Fuad Hussein said Baghdad opposes the expansion of the conflict, while efforts continue to ensure that weapons remain exclusively under state control.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Iraq is under significant pressure to become involved in the ongoing regional conflict, while reaffirming that Baghdad opposes any expansion of the war.

Speaking in a televised interview, Hussein outlined several key developments regarding Iraq's security situation and the wider regional crisis.

"Iraq opposes the continuation and expansion of the war in the region," Hussein said. "However, there is considerable pressure on Iraq to be drawn into the conflict."

He added that Iraq has suffered nearly 200 fatalities as a result of the current tensions and has sustained significant material losses. Hussein also said Iraq's oil exports have been halted since the beginning of the conflict.

Addressing armed groups, Hussein said efforts are continuing to ensure that weapons remain exclusively in the hands of the state.

He said three armed groups have already begun handing over their weapons. However, he noted that Kataib Hezbollah and the Harakat al-Nujaba movement have not yet reached a final position on surrendering their arms.

Hussein also stressed that Iraq seeks to maintain the best possible relations with the Gulf countries and condemns any attack targeting them.

He added that Baghdad is ready to cooperate on security matters and exchange intelligence with those countries.

According to Hussein, since the outbreak of tensions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran after Feb. 28, armed groups close to Iran in Iraq have launched attacks against US bases. Several locations, including the Kurdistan Region and other countries in the region, have also been targeted.

Hussein reiterated Iraq's commitment to preventing a wider regional conflict while emphasizing continued efforts to strengthen state authority and maintain security cooperation with neighboring countries.