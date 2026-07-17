KRG Council of Ministers Condemns Iranian Attacks, Urges Immediate End to Strikes

The Kurdistan Regional Government called on Iran to end its attacks, warning that continued bombardment threatens regional security and stability.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Presidency of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Council of Ministers strongly condemned what it described as Iran's unjustified attacks on the Kurdistan Region, warning that the continued bombardment undermines security and stability across the region.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers said it "strongly condemns the unjustified attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the Kurdistan Region," adding that the continuation of such bombardments threatens the security and stability of the entire region.

The Presidency of the Council of Ministers called on the Islamic Republic of Iran to immediately end the attacks.

It also urged the Federal Government of Iraq and the international community to fulfill their responsibilities and put an end to what it described as ongoing violations of the sovereignty of the Kurdistan Region.

The statement came just hours after five drones were intercepted and shot down over the skies of the Kurdistan Region's capital by air defense systems.

The Kurdistan Regional Government reiterated its call for an end to the attacks, urging both the Federal Government of Iraq and the international community to take action to address the continued violations of the Kurdistan Region's sovereignty.