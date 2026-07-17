Erbil International Airport Confirms Airspace Fully Open After Drone Incident

Airport director says all flights are operating according to schedule following the interception of drones over the Kurdistan Region's capital.

30 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Erbil International Airport Director Ahmed Hoshyar said on Friday that the capital's airspace remains fully open and that all flights are continuing to operate normally, reassuring travelers following security incidents earlier in the day.

In a statement to Kurdistan24, Hoshyar said the skies over Erbil are fully open to aircraft and that air traffic is proceeding without disruption.

His remarks came after several powerful explosions were heard over the capital and five drones were intercepted and destroyed several hours earlier, raising concerns among residents about the possibility of flight suspensions or disruptions at the airport.

Through Kurdistan24, Hoshyar delivered a message to travelers and residents, reaffirming that aircraft takeoffs and landings are being managed precisely according to their scheduled timetables.

He also stressed that the capital's airspace is safe and operating under normal conditions.

Airport authorities reiterated that flight operations continue without interruption, assuring passengers that Erbil's airspace remains open and air traffic is proceeding as scheduled.