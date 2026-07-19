Foreign Investment in Kurdistan Region Continues to Grow, Investment Board Chief Says

The head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Investment Board said rising foreign investor interest reflects continued efforts to strengthen the private sector and create a favorable investment environment

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Foreign investment in the Kurdistan Region continues to increase despite ongoing challenges, according to the head of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Investment Board, who said the region remains an attractive destination for international investors.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Sunday, Mohammed Shukri, chairman of the Kurdistan Regional Government's Investment Board, said the growing presence of foreign investors and international brands demonstrates the Kurdistan Region's continued appeal for investment.

"Despite the challenges, the number of foreign investors and international brands coming to the Kurdistan Region has increased," Shukri said.

He added that the trend reflects Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's commitment to strengthening the private sector and encouraging foreign investment by creating a favorable business environment across the Kurdistan Region.

Shukri said that before the Iraqi prime minister's visit to the United States, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani had signed agreements with US companies aimed at developing the energy sector.

He described those agreements as complementary to broader efforts to strengthen the sector, adding that the foundation for this approach had been established by Prime Minister Barzani.

Shukri also said the Kurdistan Region has consistently served as a successful model for investment and development.

He noted that the Iraqi government seeks to benefit from the Kurdistan Region's experience, particularly through the Runaki Project and several other strategic initiatives.

Shukri said the continued rise in foreign investment reflects growing international confidence in the Kurdistan Region's investment climate and its efforts to expand private-sector development through long-term strategic projects.