CENTCOM Mourns Fallen Troops in Kurdistan Region and Jordan

US Central Command says the service member died July 18 while conducting a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A US service member was killed in action in the Kurdistan Region on Saturday during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian one-way attack drone, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a statement published on X on Sunday.

According to CENTCOM, a second service member was wounded in the same incident and continues to receive medical treatment for a minor injury. The command said it is withholding additional information, including the identities of the fallen and wounded service members, out of respect for their families during the notification process.

CENTCOM Update on Recently Fallen U.S. Service Members



TAMPA, Fla. — Yesterday, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the passing of two U.S. service members and the missing status of one in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. After a thorough search, U.S.… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 19, 2026

The update on the Kurdistan Region came alongside CENTCOM's broader statement on recent US military losses in the region. The command said that a day earlier, it had announced the deaths of two US service members and the missing status of a third in Jordan, following an Iranian attack on July 17. CENTCOM said that after a thorough search, US military personnel located unidentified remains at the site, and that an examination process to verify those remains is currently underway.

CENTCOM said it would continue withholding further details on both incidents as notification procedures for the affected families proceed, underscoring the sensitivity of the ongoing verification and identification process.