Iran Says U.S. Struck Nuclear Plant as Gulf Tensions Escalate

Tehran reports attack on under-construction reactor, halts vessels in Strait of Hormuz, while Kuwait reports fresh strike on power facility

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran on Sunday accused the United States of striking an under-construction nuclear power plant in the country's southwest, as military tensions between Tehran and Washington intensified across the Gulf with new incidents reported in Kuwait, the Strait of Hormuz, and Jordan.

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said U.S. forces attacked the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, which is still under construction, describing the strike as "an aggressive and brutal act contrary to international law."

According to a statement carried by Iranian state television, the facility was hit by "a number of projectiles" on Sunday. Washington has not immediately commented on the claim.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had intercepted four vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz without authorization.

The IRGC said two of the ships suffered accidents and were stopped, while the other two turned back. It accused the vessels of acting with the "support of American terrorists" in an attempt to disrupt navigation through the strategic waterway, one of the world's most important oil shipping routes.

In Kuwait, authorities said an Iranian attack triggered a fire at a power generation and water desalination plant for the second consecutive day.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said the strike caused fires in parts of the facility, adding that firefighters were working to contain the blaze.

The latest incidents came after Iran announced it had targeted U.S. military facilities in Kuwait as part of its retaliation against recent American strikes.

In neighboring Jordan, the government denied reports that authorities had evacuated Aqaba International Airport and the city's seaport following a security threat.

Government spokesman Mohammad al-Momani said both facilities remained fully operational and that no credible threats had been detected.

His remarks contradicted an earlier advisory from the U.S. Embassy in Amman, which said Jordanian authorities had evacuated both transport hubs due to a "specific and credible threat" and urged American citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and seaport.

Al-Momani said Jordanian authorities would immediately activate warning procedures, including air raid sirens, if any threat emerged, stressing that no such alerts had been issued in recent hours.

The embassy's advisory followed the U.S. military's announcement that two American service members were killed and another went missing after Iranian missile and drone attacks in Jordan on Friday, marking the first U.S. military fatalities since the latest phase of the conflict began.

Jordan has repeatedly said its air defenses have intercepted Iranian missiles and drones crossing its airspace in recent days.

The conflict has continued to expand since U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran began in late February, triggering repeated Iranian missile and drone attacks against U.S. military positions and allied countries across the Middle East.

The fighting has increasingly centered on the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes, raising concerns over regional security, global energy markets, and the risk of a broader conflict.