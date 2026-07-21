UK Reaffirms Support for Kurdistan Region During Consul General's Farewell Meeting

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and UK Consul General Andrew Bizley reaffirmed the strength of UK-Kurdistan relations while emphasizing continued cooperation, institutional development, and governance priorities.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its commitment to the Kurdistan Region during a farewell meeting between Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and outgoing British Consul General Andrew Bizley, highlighting a partnership that both sides say will continue to evolve beyond the conclusion of the diplomat's tenure.

Held as UK's Consul General Andrew Bizley prepares to leave his post in Erbil, the meeting served not only as an opportunity to recognize his diplomatic service but also as a reaffirmation of the close political and institutional ties that have developed between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom over recent years.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the outgoing Consul General for his efforts to strengthen cooperation across a range of sectors during his assignment, acknowledging his contribution to advancing relations between Erbil and London.

The prime minister also reiterated the Kurdistan Regional Government's intention to broaden collaboration with the United Kingdom, reflecting a shared interest in expanding engagement beyond traditional diplomatic channels into wider areas of political dialogue, economic cooperation, development, and institutional partnership.

For his part, Bizley expressed appreciation for the cooperation extended by KRG institutions throughout his mission, saying that the support of regional authorities had helped facilitate his work.

He also reaffirmed Britain's continued support for the Kurdistan Region, underscoring London's intention to maintain close engagement with the Region as bilateral relations continue to develop.

The discussion also focused on domestic institutional priorities that both sides viewed as important to the Kurdistan Region's next phase of governance.

Prime Minister Barzani and the British Consul General agreed on the importance of reactivating the Kurdistan Parliament and accelerating the formation of the new KRG cabinet, emphasizing that effective institutions remain central to political stability and the continued delivery of public services.

Their shared emphasis reflected the broader view that functioning democratic institutions provide an essential foundation for long-term governance and sustained international cooperation.

The discussion comes at a time when the KRG has been pressing ahead with a wider modernization agenda.

Under the Ninth Cabinet, the government has sought to pair political diplomacy with practical development, including major investments in water security and public infrastructure.