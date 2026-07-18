KRG: Federal Government Supplying Daily LPG to Kurdistan Region Until Khor Mor Gas Production Resumes

Natural Resources Ministry says temporary measure aims to meet household demand and prevent any gas shortage across the Kurdistan Region

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Saturday that Iraq's Ministry of Oil has begun supplying the Kurdistan Region with the required quantities of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on a daily basis as a temporary measure until production resumes at the Khor Mor gas field.

In a statement, the ministry said the federal government is continuing to deliver LPG in line with the Kurdistan Region's daily domestic requirements to ensure uninterrupted supplies of household cooking gas across all provinces of the Region.

The ministry said the arrangement comes as part of ongoing coordination between Erbil and Baghdad to address the temporary disruption in the gas sector and prevent any supply shortages.

According to the statement, the temporary measure will remain in place until production at the Khor Mor gas field returns to normal and official gas output resumes.

The announcement follows a joint statement issued on Friday by the KRG Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity, which confirmed that the Federal Ministry of Oil had agreed to provide the Kurdistan Region's fuel and gas requirements to avoid any potential supply crisis.

The two ministries reassured residents that there would be no shortage of household cooking gas, stressing that efforts have been intensified to restore production at the Khor Mor gas field as quickly as possible and normalize electricity generation across the Kurdistan Region.

The KRG reiterated that coordination with Baghdad will continue until operations at the Khor Mor field fully resume, ensuring the continued availability of essential energy supplies for residents throughout the Region.

Dana Gas announced on Thursday that it has temporarily suspended operations at all major production facilities in the Khor Mor gas field due to what it described as credible security threats and the deteriorating regional security situation.

In a statement, the company said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to protect personnel and infrastructure.

"Due to the presence of credible security threats and the worsening regional security situation, all main production facilities at Khor Mor have been temporarily shut down," the statement said.