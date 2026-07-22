Iraq, Germany Discuss Expanding Economic Cooperation, Investment in Phone Call

Chancellor Merz expressed Germany's interest in expanding cooperation with Iraq in various fields and extended an official invitation to Al-Zaidi to visit Germany.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz held a phone conversation on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation, with a particular focus on the economy, trade, investment, and migration.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Media Office, the two leaders explored opportunities to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties between Iraq and Germany.

During the call, Al-Zaidi emphasized Iraq's desire to expand economic cooperation and encourage greater investment by German companies in the country. He also highlighted the government's efforts to establish a joint Iraqi-German fund to finance projects aimed at developing Iraq's industrial sector.

The prime minister reaffirmed his government's commitment to combating corruption and creating an open, attractive environment for foreign investment as part of broader efforts to diversify Iraq's economy beyond oil. He described Germany as an important economic partner that continues to support Iraq.

For his part, Chancellor Merz expressed Germany's interest in expanding cooperation with Iraq in various fields and extended an official invitation to Al-Zaidi to visit Germany.

Merz also reiterated Germany's support for the Iraqi government's economic and financial reform agenda and said German companies are ready to increase their investments in Iraq.

Germany has been one of Iraq's key European partners since the defeat of ISIS, supporting the country's stabilization, reconstruction, and security efforts. Berlin has contributed military training through the international coalition and NATO Mission Iraq, while also providing humanitarian assistance and development aid.

Economic ties between the two countries have grown in recent years, with Germany seeking greater opportunities in Iraq's energy, infrastructure, industrial, and renewable energy sectors. Baghdad, meanwhile, has been pursuing reforms to improve the investment climate, attract foreign capital, and diversify its economy through stronger partnerships with international investors, including German companies.