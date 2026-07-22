Iran Warns U.S. Against Strikes on Civilian Infrastructure, Vows Retaliation

The military source further warned that any U.S. strike on Iranian civilian infrastructure would be met with attacks on regional infrastructure, including bridges and energy facilities linked to U.S. interests.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An Iranian military source on Wednesday warned that Tehran would retaliate against U.S. interests across the region if Washington targets bridges or power stations in Iran, following a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to strike Iranian civilian infrastructure.

Speaking to Iran's Tasnim News Agency on Wednesday, the source said Iran would target infrastructure and energy facilities in regions where the United States has interests if any attacks are carried out against Iranian bridges or power plants.

The source also said Iran has an "iron will" to maintain its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and would not allow the strategic waterway to be used as a tool to threaten the country.

According to the source, ships would be able to transit the strait peacefully if their passage is coordinated with Iran and complies with Iranian regulations. Otherwise, Tehran would continue enforcing what it described as its determination to control the waterway, arguing that such control is essential to its long-term security.

The military source further warned that any U.S. strike on Iranian civilian infrastructure would be met with attacks on regional infrastructure, including bridges and energy facilities linked to U.S. interests.

The source also claimed that recent developments have demonstrated Iran's ability to strike targets of its choosing and said any further escalation by Trump would only result in "another humiliation" for the U.S. president.

The warning came hours after Trump said the United States would respond to any Iranian attack on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz by targeting Iranian civilian infrastructure.

"Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on social media.

The exchange of threats comes as the U.S. military continues its campaign against Iranian military targets. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday that it had carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military objectives, underscoring the escalating confrontation between Washington and Tehran.