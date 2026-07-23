Why Kurdistan’s Akre is Becoming a Year-Round Cultural Destination

Authorities are restoring 760 archaeological sites and connecting them with resorts, aiming to draw tourists to the region's ancient history and natural beauty.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Authorities in Akre are advancing a coordinated plan to restore and preserve the district's archaeological and historical sites while integrating them into the tourism sector, aiming to attract visitors throughout the year. The district is home to approximately 760 archaeological sites and landmarks.

The Directorates of Tourism, Antiquities, and Heritage in Akre are working together to promote the city's historical attractions and expand cultural tourism by linking archaeological sites with resorts and recreational facilities.

"We plan to connect archaeological sites with resorts and recreational facilities," said Amin Salim, Director of Tourism in Akre. "Akre is distinguished by its rich combination of breathtaking natural landscapes and historical landmarks, and we want tourists to be able to enjoy both destinations in every season of the year."

According to local officials, restoration and maintenance work has so far been completed at 10 archaeological sites, which are now fully prepared to receive visitors. Most of the remaining sites remain accessible in their original condition without structural modifications.

Hiwa Shamal, Director of Antiquities and Heritage in Akre, said preserving the district's archaeological landmarks is essential to protecting its historical identity.

"Visiting archaeological sites is especially important because they reflect the city's historical value," he said. "The growing number of tourists provides additional motivation for the Directorate of Antiquities to expand restoration and maintenance work on more landmarks in the future."

Official statistics indicate that the number of visitors to Akre has increased year after year, prompting authorities to develop new plans to improve tourism services and visitor facilities.

Most of Akre's 760 archaeological sites are located within the city's historic neighborhoods. Authorities said they are coordinating efforts to revitalize these districts as part of a broader strategy to strengthen cultural and heritage tourism across the area.