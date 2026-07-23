Iran's IRGC Threatens Britain Over Role in Strikes on Iran

The IRGC accused Britain of aiding attacks on Iran, warned that bases used in strikes could become targets, and cast doubt on any renewed ceasefire as the regional war widened.

38 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has issued one of its sharpest warnings yet to the United Kingdom, accusing London of helping enable recent attacks on Iran and cautioning that any British facility used in such operations could be treated as a target.

The message, published by Iran's state-run IRNA news agency, arrived at a moment when the conflict between Iran and the United States is already pulling in neighboring states, unsettling maritime routes and narrowing the space for diplomacy.

In its latest communiqué, the IRGC singled out Britain as part of what it described as a broader campaign against Iran, charging that London had played a major role in recent U.S. and Israeli military actions.

The statement did not confine itself to current battlefield developments. It also framed the warning in historical terms, invoking Britain's colonial legacy in the Middle East and accusing it of partitioning Muslim lands and supporting violence across the region.

Tehran's aim, at least in the language of the communiqué, was to portray Britain not as a distant bystander but as a state with a long record that Iran says is being extended by current policy.

The most immediate threat in the statement was more concrete.

The IRGC said military sites used to launch attacks on Iranian territory would be considered legitimate targets. It also asserted that British bases had been tied to recent U.S. operations, including the use of RAF Fairford, according to the communiqué carried by IRNA.

In that same frame, the Guards warned the British government "not to further compound its dark record," a phrase that signaled how directly Tehran now wants to pressure London.

The statement matters because it widens the circle of states Iran is publicly warning as the war intensifies.

For weeks, Tehran has portrayed its response to U.S. strikes as a defensive campaign against what it sees as a coordinated Western and Israeli assault.

By bringing Britain into the discussion, the IRGC is signaling that countries providing facilities, logistics or political backing to U.S. operations may no longer be treated as peripheral to the conflict.

The message was aimed not only at the British government, but also at audiences across the region watching how far Tehran is prepared to extend its deterrence.

The communiqué also carried a clear note of mistrust toward any suggestion of renewed ceasefire or negotiations.

The Guards said the United States was trying to create breathing room under the cover of talks, only to regroup and continue military operations later.

That skepticism is now part of Tehran's public posture: after repeated rounds of conflict, the IRGC said it no longer believes Washington can be trusted to use ceasefires honestly. Instead, it cast the latest U.S. outreach as a tactical pause rather than a genuine path toward de-escalation.

The broader backdrop helps explain the force of the warning.

AFP reported that the United States and Iran continued trading strikes across the region, with Iran hitting U.S. or allied positions in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait while Washington expanded operations against Iranian military targets.

Britain, meanwhile, said it had withdrawn its remaining diplomatic staff from Iran as the security situation deteriorated.

In London, the conflict has also intersected with arguments over whether British bases should remain available for U.S. operations; The Telegraph reported that Donald Trump expected Britain's new leadership to keep access open for American strikes on Iran.

That wider picture has made the Red Sea, the Strait of Hormuz and nearby Gulf states even more sensitive.

AFP said Houthi attacks on shipping and renewed U.S. warnings to Iran have sharpened international concern over energy routes and maritime trade.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, AFP reported, said the Houthis had been "suckered" back into the fighting by Iran and urged de-escalation, underscoring Washington's view that Tehran remains at the center of the region's instability.

Against that backdrop, the IRGC's warning to Britain reads as both a threat and a political signal.

It is meant to deter further cooperation with U.S. strikes, but it also serves a wider domestic and regional purpose: to show that Iran intends to answer military pressure with widening political pressure of its own.

As the conflict continues to spread across borders, the language from Tehran suggests that Britain, too, is now being folded into Iran's target list of states it says are complicit in the war.

If the statement is any guide, the IRGC is no longer speaking only to its enemies on the battlefield. It is speaking to their partners, their bases and their political backers as well.