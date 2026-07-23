Hostile Drone Hits Kuwait's Abdali Border Crossing Amid Ongoing Iran-U.S. Conflict

In a statement, the ministry's official spokesman, Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, said the attack took place on Thursday afternoon and resulted in damage to the border facility without any loss of life.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kuwait's Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday that a hostile drone struck the Abdali border crossing with Iraq, causing material damage but no casualties.

In a statement, the ministry's official spokesman, Major General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, said the attack took place on Thursday afternoon and resulted in damage to the border facility without any loss of life.

He said specialized teams responded immediately to secure the area in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Inspection and explosive ordnance disposal teams from the Kuwaiti Land Force have also begun surveying the site and removing drone debris in accordance with approved technical procedures to ensure the area is safe and free of hazards.

The Kuwaiti Armed Forces reaffirmed their commitment to carrying out their duties with "high efficiency," adding that they remain on constant alert and ready to protect the country's borders and safeguard its security and stability.

The attack comes as Iran continues missile and drone strikes against U.S. military bases and key infrastructure in Kuwait as part of an escalating confrontation with the United States.

According to Iranian officials, the attacks are retaliation for consecutive nights of U.S. airstrikes on Iranian territory.

In the latest wave of attacks on July, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have launched large-scale missile and drone strikes targeting Camp Doha, Ali Al Salem Air Base, Camp Udairi, and Camp Arifjan, saying the attacks hit ammunition depots, logistics facilities, and air defense systems.

Iranian strikes have also targeted civilian infrastructure, including power stations and water desalination plants, causing structural damage and fires in several locations.

The drone strike on the Abdali border crossing, which links Kuwait with Iraq, marks the latest attack on critical civilian infrastructure amid the widening regional conflict.