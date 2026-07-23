Germany Repositions Naval Vessels as Red Sea Tensions Escalate

A ministry spokesperson confirmed that the minesweeper Fulda and the supply ship Mosel are currently stationed in Djibouti.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Germany will relocate two naval vessels from the Red Sea region to the eastern Mediterranean in the coming days, the country's Defense Ministry announced on Thursday, citing the volatile security situation and the lack of an imminent mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ministry spokesperson confirmed that the minesweeper Fulda and the supply ship Mosel are currently stationed in Djibouti. The vessels were deployed last month in preparation for a possible maritime security mission in the Strait of Hormuz following the end of the U.S.-Iran war.

However, the ministry said the ongoing political uncertainty and the absence of any foreseeable near-term deployment in the strategic waterway prompted the decision to reposition the ships. It added that keeping the vessels deployed indefinitely in the region would place unnecessary strain on their technical systems.

Despite the move, Germany said both ships will remain on standby and can return to the Middle East as soon as there are reliable indications that the Strait of Hormuz mission will begin.

The announcement comes as regional tensions continue to rise. On Thursday, Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched missile and drone attacks targeting two Saudi Arabian oil tankers in the Red Sea, opening a new front in the broader regional conflict.

According to reports, the Houthis targeted the Saudi-flagged tankers Encelia and Layla. The Encelia was struck by an unidentified projectile about 130 kilometers southwest of Al-Shuqaiq, causing a fire at the bow of the vessel.

No casualties were reported, and all crew members aboard the Encelia were confirmed safe. The status of Layla has not yet been independently verified.

The attacks followed the Houthis' recent declaration of a maritime blockade against Saudi Arabia and have heightened concerns over security in the Red Sea, a vital global shipping route and energy corridor.