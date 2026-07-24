US Embassy Issues Urgent Security Alert for American Citizens in Iraq

The US Embassy in Baghdad has urged American citizens in Iraq to remain vigilant and prepare for possible travel disruptions as regional tensions continue to escalate.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The US Embassy in Baghdad on Friday issued an urgent security alert for American citizens in Iraq, warning that the security situation across the Middle East remains volatile and could deteriorate unexpectedly amid escalating regional tensions.

In the security advisory released on Friday, the embassy said US citizens currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened caution, increase their vigilance, and prepare for the possibility of flight cancellations, repeated airspace closures, and broader travel disruptions.

The embassy noted that while some airlines have delayed restoring their regular flight schedules, others have suspended certain routes altogether. Travelers were advised to check the status of their flights directly with their airlines or through the official information pages of Baghdad International Airport, Erbil International Airport, Basrah International Airport, and Jalal Talabani International Airport (Sulaimani).

The advisory also urged Americans outside the Middle East to reconsider travel to or through the region. Those who decide to travel were encouraged to closely monitor airport operations and airline updates.

The embassy warned that US diplomatic facilities, including those located outside the Middle East, have previously been targeted and said Iran and groups supporting Tehran could target additional US interests abroad, including American companies, institutions, and citizens.

For Americans currently in Iraq, the embassy advised maintaining a high level of readiness, following local media reports, and complying with instructions issued by local authorities.

It also cautioned that travel disruptions or sudden airspace closures could occur without prior notice and advised people to seek shelter and avoid falling debris in the event of an attack.

Despite the security concerns, the US Mission in Iraq said it remains operational under the ordered departure status.

The embassy confirmed that appointments for American citizen services continue to be available at the US Embassy in Baghdad, while US citizens requiring assistance may also contact the US Consulate General in Erbil.

The advisory further urged Americans to remain aware of their surroundings, avoid demonstrations, large gatherings, and areas with a heavy security presence, maintain a low profile, and enroll in the State Department's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive the latest security updates and facilitate emergency communication with US diplomatic missions.