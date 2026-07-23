US Launches 13th Consecutive Night of Strikes on Iran; Tehran Condemns Trump's Asset Threat

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces began the latest round of attacks at 6:45 p.m. ET (2245 GMT).

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The United States military said Thursday it launched a 13th consecutive night of strikes against Iranian military targets, while President Donald Trump announced that frozen Iranian assets would be used to compensate for damage to ships and cargo linked to the conflict.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces began the latest round of attacks at 6:45 p.m. ET (2245 GMT).

"U.S. forces started another night of strikes against Iranian military targets at 6:45 p.m. ET (2245 GMT) today," CENTCOM said, adding that the operation was intended to "hold Iran accountable and diminish threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to commercial shipping."

Separately, Trump said the United States would use Iranian assets under U.S. control to pay for damage caused to ships, cargo, and related property in and around the Gulf.

"Please let this statement serve to represent, until further notice, that from this point forth, any and all damages done to Ships, Cargo, or anything related thereto, will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Iran swiftly condemned the announcement.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that using frozen Iranian assets to cover future shipping-related claims would set a dangerous international precedent.

"Seizing another nation's assets to pay for unrelated future claims is an incendiary precedent," Araghchi wrote on X.