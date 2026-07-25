Erbil Airport Denies Night Flight Suspension Rumors, Confirms Normal Operations

Airport officials say Erbil International Airport remains fully operational, with routine airline scheduling decisions, not government directives, behind any temporary flight adjustments following Friday's drone attack.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Erbil International Airport (EIA) has firmly rejected reports claiming that night flights have been suspended or shifted to daytime hours, stressing that the airport continues to operate normally and that the Kurdistan Region's airspace remains fully open despite recent security concerns.

The clarification comes after speculation circulated on social media following Friday's attempted drone attack on Erbil, prompting airport authorities to reassure passengers, airlines and the broader public that aviation services have not been disrupted.

Airport Director Ahmed Hoshyar told Kurdistan24 that reports suggesting nighttime operations had been halted are entirely inaccurate and have no official basis.

Instead, Hoshyar explained that occasional changes to flight schedules are routine commercial decisions made independently by airlines, reflecting each carrier's operational, technical or logistical requirements rather than any directive issued by airport authorities or the Kurdistan Regional Government.

He emphasized that Erbil International Airport continues to receive and dispatch flights under normal operating procedures, with no restrictions placed on overnight services or commercial aviation.

Hoshyar also addressed questions surrounding the temporary suspension of flights by several carriers, noting that airlines periodically adjust or pause operations for reasons specific to their own businesses.

Such decisions, he said, should not be interpreted as evidence of broader restrictions on airport operations.

According to the airport director, the affected airlines are expected to resume their normal schedules in the coming days, while the airport itself continues providing uninterrupted services to passengers and international operators.

The airport's response is intended to reinforce confidence in the continuity of aviation services at a time when heightened regional tensions have contributed to public uncertainty.

The rumors emerged shortly after Coalition air defense systems intercepted five explosive-laden drones approaching Erbil on Friday morning.

According to the Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD), all five drones were destroyed within minutes before reaching their intended targets, preventing casualties and material damage.

The successful interceptions underscored the effectiveness of the defensive systems protecting the regional capital while ensuring that critical civilian infrastructure, including the airport, remained unaffected throughout the incident.

New intelligence obtained by Kurdistan24 has since identified the outskirts of Mosul as the launch area for the drones, indicating that outlawed armed groups operating outside the Kurdistan Region were responsible for the attempted attack.

The intelligence findings provide greater clarity regarding the origin of Friday's incident while highlighting the continued threat posed by illegal armed factions operating beyond the control of Iraqi state institutions.

Despite the attempted strike, airport operations proceeded without interruption.

Officials confirmed that departures and arrivals continued according to schedule, and no commercial flights were suspended because of the security incident.

The uninterrupted operation of Erbil International Airport demonstrated the resilience of both the airport's operational procedures and the broader security measures protecting the city.

The latest developments also reflect a broader pattern in which Coalition air defense systems have repeatedly intercepted explosive-laden drones targeting Erbil before they could reach the city.

Those interceptions have consistently prevented casualties and property damage, allowing essential public services and transportation infrastructure to continue functioning despite recurring security threats.

For airport authorities, correcting inaccurate information has become an important part of maintaining public confidence alongside ensuring safe operations.

Officials stressed that while regional security challenges persist, travelers should rely on official announcements rather than unverified online reports regarding airport operations or flight schedules.

Friday's events demonstrated that security incidents and airport operations can remain distinct.

Although Coalition forces successfully neutralized another attempted drone attack and intelligence later traced its origin to areas outside Mosul, commercial aviation at Erbil International Airport continued as normal.

By reaffirming that the airport remains fully operational and that flight scheduling decisions rest with individual airlines, officials sought to reassure passengers that the Kurdistan Region's principal international gateway continues to function without interruption despite the wider security environment.