Intelligence Points to Mosul Outskirts as Launch Site for Drones Targeting Erbil

New intelligence indicates five explosive-laden drones intercepted over Erbil on Friday morning were launched by outlawed armed groups from the outskirts of Mosul, highlighting persistent security threats despite successful Coalition air defenses.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - New intelligence obtained by Kurdistan24 indicates that the five explosive-laden drones intercepted before reaching Erbil on Friday morning were launched by outlawed armed groups operating from the outskirts of Mosul, providing fresh insight into the origin of the latest attempted attack on the Kurdistan Region's capital.

According to information obtained exclusively by Kurdistan24, the drones were fired from areas outside Mosul before Coalition air defense systems intercepted and destroyed them en route to Erbil.

The attempted strike caused neither casualties nor material damage, underscoring the effectiveness of the defensive measures protecting the city while also highlighting the continuing threat posed by illegal armed groups operating beyond the control of Iraqi state institutions.

The intelligence identifying the launch area represents the most significant new development to emerge from Friday's incident. It points to the continued operational capability of outlawed militias to mount drone attacks against the Kurdistan Region despite repeated efforts to counter such threats.

Coalition forces successfully neutralized all five drones within a brief period on Friday morning before they could reach their intended targets.

The Kurdistan Region's Directorate General of Counter Terrorism (CTD) reported that the interceptions occurred between 9:32 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., preventing what could have become another attack on the regional capital.

Officials confirmed that the operation concluded without injuries or property damage.

The latest findings also reinforce longstanding security concerns expressed by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which has repeatedly called on Iraq's federal authorities to prevent attacks launched by outlawed armed factions and dismantle the infrastructure enabling such operations.

Kurdish officials have consistently argued that addressing the capabilities of these groups is essential to protecting the Kurdistan Region from recurring security threats.

Friday's incident fits into a broader pattern of attempted drone attacks targeting Erbil since regional hostilities intensified.

Coalition air defense systems have repeatedly intercepted explosive-laden drones before they could strike the city, preventing casualties and limiting the wider impact of the attacks.

The consistency of those interceptions has demonstrated the effectiveness of the existing defensive network, even as attempted attacks continue.

The identification of the Mosul outskirts as the launch area also illustrates the evolving nature of the security challenge.

While the drones failed to reach their objectives, the incident highlights the ability of outlawed armed groups to operate from locations outside the Kurdistan Region and attempt long-range attacks against strategic sites in Erbil.

Despite the heightened security situation, daily life in the regional capital continued without significant disruption. Erbil International Airport confirmed that commercial operations proceeded as scheduled throughout the incident.

Airport Director Ahmed Hoshyar told Kurdistan24 that no departures or arrivals were suspended or delayed, emphasizing that civil aviation services remained fully operational despite the drone interceptions.

The airport's confirmation sought to reassure passengers and airlines that the security incident had no effect on flight operations. Authorities stressed that normal airport activity continued throughout the morning, with the attempted attack having no impact on commercial air traffic.

Although Friday's drones were intercepted before reaching their intended targets, the latest intelligence regarding their origin underscores the persistence of the security risks facing the Kurdistan Region.

The incident not only highlights the continuing capabilities of outlawed armed groups but also reinforces calls for closer coordination between Erbil and Baghdad to prevent future attacks and deny illegal militias the ability to threaten regional stability.

Summary New intelligence obtained by Kurdistan24 indicates five explosive-laden drones intercepted over Erbil were launched by outlawed armed groups from the outskirts of Mosul. Coalition forces destroyed all five drones without casualties or damage, while airport operations continued normally.

Kurdistan24's journalist Mohammed Hadi contributed to this report.