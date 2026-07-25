Dozens Dead, Injured in Bus Crash on Syria's 'Road of Death'

A head-on collision between an Internal Security Forces bus and a civilian passenger bus left at least 35 dead as rescue teams continued recovery operations on one of Syria's most dangerous highways.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - At least 35 people were killed and 30 others injured in a head-on collision involving a bus carrying members of Syria's Internal Security Forces and a civilian passenger bus on Saturday, according to preliminary figures reported by Syrian state media and official authorities.

The crash occurred along the Deir ez-Zor-Damascus highway in the desert stretch between Al-Sukhnah and the historic city of Palmyra (Tadmur), a route long associated with serious traffic accidents. Officials cautioned that the casualty figures remain preliminary as emergency teams continue recovery efforts at the scene.

Initial casualty numbers were reported by Syria's Al-Thawra newspaper before the Syrian Ministry of Interior confirmed that one of the vehicles involved was transporting members of the Internal Security Forces. The ministry expressed condolences to the families of those killed and those affected by the tragedy.

The force of the collision left one of the buses engulfed in flames, significantly complicating rescue operations. According to the Deir ez-Zor Media Directorate, the combined number of fatalities and injuries approached 40, while teams continued recovering victims from the burned wreckage. Authorities said a final death toll would be determined after all recovery work is completed.

The Syrian Civil Defense, operating under the Ministry of Emergencies and Disaster Management, said firefighters brought the blaze under control before rescue personnel focused on treating survivors and evacuating the injured.

Emergency crews administered first aid at the crash site before transferring wounded passengers to Palmyra Hospital for urgent treatment. Rescue teams from Palmyra were reinforced by additional personnel from Deir ez-Zor as authorities worked to secure the area, recover victims and coordinate the emergency response.

The scale of the operation reflected both the severity of the collision and the logistical challenges of responding to major incidents in Syria's vast central desert, where long distances and limited infrastructure can complicate rescue efforts.

Saturday's accident has again drawn attention to the Deir ez-Zor-Damascus highway, a critical transport corridor that has acquired a reputation among many local residents for its high number of fatal crashes.

Large sections of the road remain a narrow single carriageway, forcing vehicles traveling in opposite directions to share limited space without a central median. Aging pavement, deteriorated road conditions and years of inadequate maintenance have added to longstanding concerns over safety along the route.

The highway also passes through sparsely populated stretches of the Syrian Badia, where mobile phone coverage is often unreliable and emergency facilities are few and far between. Those conditions can delay the arrival of rescue teams and ambulances following serious accidents, increasing the complexity of emergency operations.

Residents and local communities have repeatedly called for comprehensive upgrades to the highway, including widening the road into a dual carriageway, repairing damaged sections and installing improved traffic signage and other safety measures aimed at reducing the frequency and severity of accidents.

While authorities have not announced the cause of Saturday's collision, the incident underscores the continuing risks associated with one of Syria's busiest long-distance highways.

As rescue and recovery efforts continue between Al-Sukhnah and Palmyra, officials are expected to update the casualty figures once operations conclude. For now, the crash stands as one of the deadliest traffic incidents reported on the Deir ez-Zor-Damascus highway in recent months, renewing attention to persistent concerns over road safety and emergency response capabilities along the route.